Arts Wrap: Inland Northwest Opera announces new artistic director; Vytal Movement Dance; and BachFest

Inland Northwest Opera’s board of directors announced Monday that Dan Wallace Miller will take over the role of artistic director from Dawn Wolski. Before accepting the role, Miller, who directed INO’s production of “Orpheus and Eurydice” last season, was already engaged to direct the opera’s 2022 season mainstage production. INO will release more details concerning its 2022 season in mid-spring.

Known for his innovative and imaginative production designs, Miller founded Vespertine Opera Theater in Seattle and has directed shows in venues of every size across the U.S. His productions outside Spokane include “Carmen” with Kentucky Opera; “Il Trovatore,” “The Combat” and a filmed version of “Tosca” with Seattle Opera; “Dido and Aeneas” with Central City Opera; “The Magic Flute” with Pacific MusicWorks; and staged excerpts from “Der Ring des Nibelungen” for the Miami Music Festival Wagner Institute.

Miller has also worked with the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center, Opera Colorado and the Atlanta Opera. Upcoming projects include “Two Remain” at Central City Opera and “Susannah” at Wolf Trap Opera.

For more information, visit inlandnwopera.com.

Vytal Movement Dance Company

Celebrating the community’s return to “togetherness,” Vytal Movement Dance Company is offering a free performance and concert. The show will feature dances by artistic director Vincas Greene, a duet choreographed by Lauren Hovik and CarliAnn Forthun-Bruner, guest company Quiero Flamenco directed by Monica Romberg and a taped recording of a dance created in collaboration with Stage Left Theater and director Juan Mas.

Vytal Movement Dance is a local professional company specializing in contemporary dance. The performance, open to the public, will take place at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call (509) 601-3303 and visit vytalmovement.org.

BachFest presents Victor Santiago Asunción

Northwest BachFest will close it 2021-22 season this weekend with two concerts at Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Pianist Victor Santiago Asunción will perform a series of Frederic Chopin’s ballades and scherzi at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $55 for general admission; $15 for students. To purchase tickets, call the Fox Theater box office at (509) 624-1200 and visit foxtheaterspokane.org.

BachFest artistic director and cellist Zuill Bailey will join Asunción for a second concert featuring works by J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Johannes Brahms at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $55 for general admission; $15 for students. To purchase tickets, call the Fox Theater box office at (509) 624-1200 and visit foxtheaterspokane.org.

For more information, visit nwbachfest.com.

CDA Summer Theater offers payment plan

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s new payment plan will allow ticket-buyers to pay for their 2022 season tickets in four installments. Season ticketholders who consecutively renew their season tickets each year will now also be eligible for permanent pricing locked in at the 2022 rate.

The payment plan paired with an opportunity to lock in pricing for future seasons at the 2022 rate will serve the arts organization’s goal to make “professional theater productions accessible and available to a wider audience,” executive artistic director Chuck Ethridge said in a news release.

CDA Summer Theatre’s 2022 season will feature “Mamma Mia!,” “Little Women” and “Nunsense.” Season tickets are on sale. Individual tickets for “Mamma Mia!,” running July 1-10, go on sale in April. For more information, visit cdasummertheatre.com.