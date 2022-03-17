Chet Holmgren’s personal videographer and father Dave blocked out from filming during NCAA Tournament games

By Justin Reed For The Spokesman-Review

PORTLAND – Usually sporting a Sony 4K camcorder, Dave Holmgren had built up a cult following for his old-school antics while following his son Chet on his basketball journey.

He and his camcorder have peppered social media, popping up on ESPN, The Athletic and Barstool Sports.

Dave even joined in on the newfound social media stardom after he was shown on the ESPN broadcast on March 7 during the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal matchup with San Francisco.

But beginning on Thursday and lasting for the extent of the NCAA Tournament, Dave is forbidden to be Chet’s personal videographer.

His video archive will be short up to six missing games from his collection moving forward as the NCAA in general retains exclusive copyright to all audio and video footage for all its championships.

Specifically for March Madness, the NCAA says: “Only Turner/CBS and NCAA Productions are authorized to use mini-camera equipment in the competition venue during tournament competition.”

Dave traded in his camcorder for a bottle of water early in the first half, as he didn’t have a screen to focus on for the first time since Chet’s sixth-grade season.

The freshman and potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick was asked about his favorite highlight-reel moment that his dad has caught on video. He failed to name a specific play, but did recognize the importance of the videography.

“No, I wouldn’t say it’s one particular thing,” he said. “It’s definitely a lot to pick from, to just pick one thing, but I’m happy that my dad does that so I’m able to go back and watch everything. Sometimes, back when the games weren’t on TV and stuff, it allowed my grandma to watch all my games, too. So I’m just happy he does it.”

