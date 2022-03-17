Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren named to USBWA All-American Second, Third teams

Hours before Gonzaga took the floor at the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs’ Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren were named All-Americans by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Timme was a Second Team All-America selection while Holmgren was named to the Third Team.

It was the third time in the last two weeks both Timme and Holmgren received All-America honors. Both were named to the Second Team by both Sporting News and the Associated Press.

it marks the 30th time that teammates appeared on the USBWA All-America teams. Auburn’s Jabari Smith (Second Team) and Walker Kessler (Third Team) were the other teammate pairing to earn USBWA honors this season.

The USBWA First Team included Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Along with Timme, the Second Team included Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Purdue’s Jaden Ivy, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Auburn’s Smith.

The Third Team featured Holmgran, Auburn’s Kessler, Baylor’s James Akinjo, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell.

Timme averaged 17.5 points per game as a junior and led the West Coast Conference with 17.5 points per game in league contests. The 2022 WCC Player of the Year is a two-time All-WCC First team selection and ranked third in the conference in shooting at 58.8%, which ranks 14th in the nation.

The Texas native is 10th in the WCC at 6.3 rebounds per game and boasts a career record of 86-6 in all games and 43-2 in conference games.

Holmgren matched the WCC record while averaging 3.7 blocks per game and is fourth in the nation in both total blocks (104) and blocks per game. The freshman is now just 13 blocks shy of Gonzaga’s single-season record set by Brandon Clarke. Holmgren led the WCC in rebounds per game (9.6), a number that ranks No. 22 in the country, and he ranked ninth in the conference averaging 14.2 points per game.

A projected top-three NBA Draft pick, Holmgren shot a WCC-leading 61% from the field and is fourth in the country making 73.4% of his shots inside the 3-point arc. He was named the WCC’s Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.