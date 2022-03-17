Cache Reset
Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for March 17, 2022

UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (HOGP)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Health District on Thursday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 217 new COVID-19 cases, but most of those cases are backlogged from the omicron wave.

There are 920 additional backlogged cases at the Panhandle Health District.

There are 31 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

