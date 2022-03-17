Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for March 17, 2022
UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District on Thursday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
There are 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.
The Panhandle Health District reported 217 new COVID-19 cases, but most of those cases are backlogged from the omicron wave.
There are 920 additional backlogged cases at the Panhandle Health District.
There are 31 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
