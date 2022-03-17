Idaho governor issues first veto, urges teacher pay boost

By Keith Ridler Associated Press

BOISE – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of the year, rejecting a measure having to do with incentive money intended for teachers but who moved into administrative jobs.

The Republican governor on Wednesday vetoed the measure affecting 23 school administrators contained in a program called Master Educator Premiums.

Little in the veto letter said the incentive money was intended to keep teachers in the classroom, and extending it to teachers who became administrators is at odds with the original purpose of the program. The estimated cost was just under $200,000 over three years.

Little in his veto letter urged lawmakers to pass his budget recommendations boosting teacher pay to keep teachers in Idaho.

“I share the goal of ensuring all our educators are appropriately compensated and rewarded,” he wrote.