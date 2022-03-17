The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Liberty Lake police seek help in finding missing woman

UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022

Liberty Lake police are seeking the public’s help in locating Beverly A. Mack, 68, a missing woman. (Courtesy of Liberty Lake Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
The Liberty Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Beverly A. Mack.

Mack was last seen wearing white pajamas, a black long-sleeved shirt and slippers, according to police.

She left her apartment on foot early Thursday and was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday at Kohl’s in Spokane Valley, police said.

She may be confused.

Mack is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dark gray hair and brown eyes with piercings on her lips and nose.

Contact the police department at (509) 755-1140 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with any relevant information.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety