Liberty Lake police seek help in finding missing woman
UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022
The Liberty Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Beverly A. Mack.
Mack was last seen wearing white pajamas, a black long-sleeved shirt and slippers, according to police.
She left her apartment on foot early Thursday and was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday at Kohl’s in Spokane Valley, police said.
She may be confused.
Mack is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dark gray hair and brown eyes with piercings on her lips and nose.
Contact the police department at (509) 755-1140 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with any relevant information.
