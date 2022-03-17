Music calendar for March 18-25 – Kari Marguerite, Miah Kohal Band, Cherry Sister’s Revival and Mak Grgic
Thu., March 17, 2022
“The Yee-Haw Hootenanny Hoedown” – A musical variety show. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and Sundays, 3 p.m. Through March 20. Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 Sixth St., Wallace. $15. (208) 752-8871.
Kari Marguerite – Jazz, soul and pop. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Free. (509) 489-2112.
Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock and outlaw country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.
The Cherry Sister’s Revival – Irish jig music with guest fiddler. Friday, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.
Mak Grgic – Friends of the Guitar Hour Concert Series. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $35. (208) 457-8950.
Paul Beaubrun – Haitian singer and multi-instrumentalist mixes Haitian root music with reggae and rock and roll. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $22. (208) 263-9191.
Twisted Insane – Rap. Friday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $2-$25. (208) 773-4706.
Haze – Classic rock variety. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.
Dirty Betty – Rock band. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.
General Mojo’s – Psych-pop. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.
Rhys Gerwin – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.
Brian Jacobs – Folk, rock and soul. Saturday, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.
The Turnspit Dogs – Rock and blues. Saturday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.
Bridges Home – Americana folk music. Saturday, 7 p.m. Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry. $12. (208) 610-2846.
Kenny James Miller Band – Rock and blues. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.
Plaid Raptor – Metal and rock. Saturday, 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.
Spokane Jazz Orchestra – Featuring Jody Graves. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $27. (509) 227-7638.
CobraJet 10th Anniversary Show – Rapid Lightning and Torn open. Death metal. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sandpoint Eagles 589, 1511 John Hudon Lane, Sandpoint. Free. (208) 263-3514.
Haze – Classic rock variety. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.
Mike McCafferty – Singer-songwriter. Saturday 8 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.
Haze – Classic rock variety. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – Blues and rock. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$69. (509) 481-2800.
Jonathan Tibbetts – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.
Itchy Kitty – Punk with Prism Bitch and Reaping Fields. Sunday, 10 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.
Trinity of Terror – Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and Black Veil Brides. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $50. (866) 468-7623.
Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.
Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.
Masters of Hawaiian Music – George Kahumoku Jr., Jeff Peterson and Sonny Lim. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$50. (509) 227-7638.
Sam Leyde Band – Singer-songwriter featuring Rusty & Ginger. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.
John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.
Runaway Lemonade Band – Six piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.
Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.
Coeur d’Alene Blues Festival – Featuring local, regional and national blues artists. For more information, visit cdaresort.com. March 25, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 209-5031.
Mike Wagoner and Sadie Sicilia – Folk and country. March 25, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.
Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. March 25, 6 p.m. Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee.
Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass/folk/Americana. March 25, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.
James Torme – Jazz and pop March 25, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. (509) 313-2787.
The Smokes – Album release with guests Gorilla, Chicken and Rabbit, Bandit Train and Portable Morta. March 25, 8 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.
Rock Candy – Rock and dance. March 25, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.
Michelle Moonshine – Country. March 25, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.
