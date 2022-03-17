The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 33° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Music

Music calendar for March 18-25 – Kari Marguerite, Miah Kohal Band, Cherry Sister’s Revival and Mak Grgic

Slovenian guitarist Mak Grgic is at Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls on Friday evening.
Slovenian guitarist Mak Grgic is at Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls on Friday evening.
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583
Slovenian guitarist Mak Grgic is at Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls on Friday evening.
Slovenian guitarist Mak Grgic is at Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls on Friday evening.

“The Yee-Haw Hootenanny Hoedown” – A musical variety show. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and Sundays, 3 p.m. Through March 20. Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 Sixth St., Wallace. $15. (208) 752-8871.

Kari Marguerite – Jazz, soul and pop. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Free. (509) 489-2112.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock and outlaw country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

The Cherry Sister’s Revival – Irish jig music with guest fiddler. Friday, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Mak Grgic – Friends of the Guitar Hour Concert Series. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $35. (208) 457-8950.

Paul Beaubrun – Haitian singer and multi-instrumentalist mixes Haitian root music with reggae and rock and roll. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $22. (208) 263-9191.

Twisted Insane – Rap. Friday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $2-$25. (208) 773-4706.

Haze – Classic rock variety. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Dirty Betty – Rock band. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

General Mojo’s – Psych-pop. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Rhys Gerwin – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.

Brian Jacobs – Folk, rock and soul. Saturday, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

The Turnspit Dogs – Rock and blues. Saturday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Bridges Home – Americana folk music. Saturday, 7 p.m. Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry. $12. (208) 610-2846.

Kenny James Miller Band – Rock and blues. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Plaid Raptor – Metal and rock. Saturday, 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.

Spokane Jazz Orchestra – Featuring Jody Graves. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $27. (509) 227-7638.

CobraJet 10th Anniversary Show – Rapid Lightning and Torn open. Death metal. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sandpoint Eagles 589, 1511 John Hudon Lane, Sandpoint. Free. (208) 263-3514.

Haze – Classic rock variety. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Mike McCafferty – Singer-songwriter. Saturday 8 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

Haze – Classic rock variety. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – Blues and rock. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$69. (509) 481-2800.

Jonathan Tibbetts – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.

Itchy Kitty – Punk with Prism Bitch and Reaping Fields. Sunday, 10 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Trinity of Terror – Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and Black Veil Brides. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $50. (866) 468-7623.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Masters of Hawaiian Music – George Kahumoku Jr., Jeff Peterson and Sonny Lim. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$50. (509) 227-7638.

Sam Leyde Band – Singer-songwriter featuring Rusty & Ginger. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Coeur d’Alene Blues Festival – Featuring local, regional and national blues artists. For more information, visit cdaresort.com. March 25, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 209-5031.

Mike Wagoner and Sadie Sicilia – Folk and country. March 25, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. March 25, 6 p.m. Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass/folk/Americana. March 25, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

James Torme – Jazz and pop March 25, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. (509) 313-2787.

The Smokes – Album release with guests Gorilla, Chicken and Rabbit, Bandit Train and Portable Morta. March 25, 8 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Rock Candy – Rock and dance. March 25, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Michelle Moonshine – Country. March 25, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Music

Most read stories