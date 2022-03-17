NO. 1 GONZAGA 93, GEORGIA STATE 72
UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022
No. 1 Gonzaga 93, Georgia State 72
FG FT Reb GEORGIA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nsoseme 8 1-1 0-0 1-5 0 2 2
Thomas 25 4-11 4-4 4-8 1 4 12
Allen 34 5-19 2-2 0-1 2 1 16
Roberts 33 4-13 3-4 2-5 5 3 11
Williams 32 3-10 6-8 1-4 3 3 12
Hudson 17 2-4 0-0 2-5 0 5 5
Moore 15 0-1 2-3 0-0 0 1 2
Johnson 14 2-4 2-3 0-4 0 0 7
Scott 10 2-5 1-1 1-3 1 5 5
Ma 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Stubbs 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
K.Brooks 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-70 20-25 11-35 12 25 72
Percentages: FG .329, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Allen 4-10, Hudson 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 2, Hudson, Scott, Stubbs). Turnovers: 7 (Hudson 3, Moore, Nsoseme, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Williams 2, Johnson, Thomas). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 28 8-13 3-5 4-17 5 3 19
Timme 27 13-21 6-13 5-13 2 2 32
Bolton 30 3-5 2-2 0-0 2 1 10
Nembhard 37 3-7 0-0 1-6 11 1 9
Strawther 18 1-5 1-2 1-4 1 2 3
Watson 20 4-9 2-4 3-6 1 1 10
Sallis 15 2-3 1-2 0-2 1 3 5
Hickman 14 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 3 2
Arlauskas 3 1-2 1-2 1-2 0 1 3
Gregg 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Few 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Graves 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lang 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 36-71 16-30 16-54 23 18 93
Percentages: FG .507, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Nembhard 3-5, Bolton 2-4, Lang 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-2, Holmgren 0-2, Strawther 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Holmgren 7, Hickman, Sallis). Turnovers: 8 (Nembhard 3, Bolton 2, Timme 2, Strawther). Steals: 5 (Holmgren 2, Nembhard, Timme, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
