News >  Nation/World

NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9

UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022

By Cedar Attanasio, Jill Bleed and Anita Snow Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. — National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.

The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, Landsberg said.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Landsberg said.

