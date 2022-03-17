Missing 5-year-old boy who sparked large search after leaving home overnight found safe in nearby car

A 5-year-old boy who left his home in the West Central Neighborhood alone and without shoes overnight was found safe Thursday morning after police and residents scoured the neighborhood.

Xavier Jones, who is nonverbal, was reported missing from the area of 1400 W. Broadway Ave. at about 5:30 a.m., according to emergency alerts sent to phones in the area.

He was captured on a security camera leaving the residence by himself between midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday, said Spokane police Sgt. Teresa Fuller. He was wearing shorts and T-shirt with no shoes.

Fuller said the boy was located in a parked car by someone leaving for work shortly before 8 a.m. Xavier was asleep when found but very cold. He was checked out by medics and cleared as unharmed, Fuller said.

Police sent multiple emergency alerts to phones, and numerous police officers searched the neighborhood, knocking on doors to help find the boy. The Spokane County Sheriff’s helicopter also was used in search.

Fuller had asked residents living in the area to check their yards, especially outbuildings, cars or anywhere else the boy might have gone when cold. Police also asked residents and businesses to check security footage to help find more clues about where the boy went.