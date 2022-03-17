The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann strikes out 18, University softball tops Lake City in nonleague game

UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

University 6, Lake City 1: Maliyah Mann struck out 18 over seven innings and the Titans (1-0) topped the visiting Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game. Macie Conner knocked in a pair for U-Hi.

Ferris 9, Pasco 5: Courtney Miller struck out 12 in a complete game and had a fifth-inning three-run home run and the visiting Saxons (1-0) downed the Bulldogs (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Ferris 12, Pasco 5: Courtney Miller homered, Mary Johnson knocked in two and the visiting Saxons (2-0) swept the Bulldogs (0-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Lewiston 14, Lewis and Clark 0: The Bengals topped the Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field. 

Riverside 5, West Valley 4: Bree Waldren scored on a walk-off double by Kynlea Toner and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game. Olivia Oregel homered and struck out five over four innings for Riverside. Rilee Homer struck out nine and walked none in a complete game effort for West Valley.

Lakeside 2, Freeman 1: Ayanna Tobeck scored from second on an overthrow in the ninth inning and the Eagles (1-0) edged the Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Lakeside’s Jade Christianson struck out nine over nine innings and Abbie Amend had 13 Ks for Freeman.

Deer Park 13, Pullman 12: The Stags beat the Greyhounds in a nonleague game. 

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 8, Lake City 6: Turk Riggan and Trygve Grimsby had two hits and two RBIs apiece and the home Bullpups (2-1) downed the visiting Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game.

University 7, Chiawana 4: Mason Muchlinski and Ricco Longo drove in two runs apiece and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Riverhawks (0-3) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Chiawana 12, University 1: Bryon Garza drove in five runs on four hits and the Riverhawks (1-3) beat the visiting Titans (1-1) to split a nonleague doubleheader.

Lewis and Clark 7, West Valley 5: Parker Ereaux’s three-run triple in the sixth helped the Tigers (1-1) overcome an early deficit against the visiting Eagles (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Pullman 6, Cheney 2: The visiting Greyhounds (1-0) put up a six-spot in the fourth inning to overcome the Blackhawks (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Lewiston 8, Central Valley 6: The Bengals topped the visiting Bears in a nonleague game. 

Medical Lake 7, Reardan 4: The Cardinals downed Reardan in a Northeast A League game. 

Boys soccer

Riverside 7, Newport 0: Brady Supanchick scored two goals with two assists and the Rams (2-1) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 8, Medical Lake 0: Jake Duer scored a hat trick and the visiting Eagles (2-0) shut out the Cardinals (0-2) in Northeast 1A soccer action on Thursday.

Deer Park 5, Colville 2: Abel Lira scored twice and the Stags (1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-1) in Northeast A competition. 

Golf

Pirate Open: Ty Sanders fired a 73 to lead Mt. Spokane to a first-place tie with Ferris at Esmerelda GC on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Walla Walla 4, Mt. Spokane 3: Max Molgard (MtS) def. Keil Higgins (WW) 6-4, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Lucas Trigg/Lance Smith (MtS) def. Rudy Entrikin/Jakob Clearman (WW) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles. At Mt. Spokane.

West Valley 6, Medical Lake 1: Conner Kunz (WV) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 6-2, 7-5 in No. 1 singles and Tristan Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier (WV) 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. At Medical Lake.

Girls tennis

West Valley 6, Medical Lake 1: Aubrey Wiley (ML) def. Alissa Parker (WV) 6-3, 6-3 in No. 1 singles and Chloe Schuman/Hailey Bui (WV) def. Celina Mitchell/Isabelle Rhodes (ML) 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. At Medical Lake.

Cheney 6, Shadle Park 1: Cazzetto (SP) def. Wood (Che) 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 singles and Potter/McKinnon (Che) def. Darlin/Johnston (SP) 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles. At Shadle Park.

