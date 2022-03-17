Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann strikes out 18, University softball tops Lake City in nonleague game

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

University 6, Lake City 1: Maliyah Mann struck out 18 over seven innings and the Titans (1-0) topped the visiting Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game. Macie Conner knocked in a pair for U-Hi.

Ferris 9, Pasco 5: Courtney Miller struck out 12 in a complete game and had a fifth-inning three-run home run and the visiting Saxons (1-0) downed the Bulldogs (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Ferris 12, Pasco 5: Courtney Miller homered, Mary Johnson knocked in two and the visiting Saxons (2-0) swept the Bulldogs (0-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Lewiston 14, Lewis and Clark 0: The Bengals topped the Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game at Hart Field.

Riverside 5, West Valley 4: Bree Waldren scored on a walk-off double by Kynlea Toner and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game. Olivia Oregel homered and struck out five over four innings for Riverside. Rilee Homer struck out nine and walked none in a complete game effort for West Valley.

Lakeside 2, Freeman 1: Ayanna Tobeck scored from second on an overthrow in the ninth inning and the Eagles (1-0) edged the Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Lakeside’s Jade Christianson struck out nine over nine innings and Abbie Amend had 13 Ks for Freeman.

Deer Park 13, Pullman 12: The Stags beat the Greyhounds in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 8, Lake City 6: Turk Riggan and Trygve Grimsby had two hits and two RBIs apiece and the home Bullpups (2-1) downed the visiting Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game.

University 7, Chiawana 4: Mason Muchlinski and Ricco Longo drove in two runs apiece and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Riverhawks (0-3) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Chiawana 12, University 1: Bryon Garza drove in five runs on four hits and the Riverhawks (1-3) beat the visiting Titans (1-1) to split a nonleague doubleheader.

Lewis and Clark 7, West Valley 5: Parker Ereaux’s three-run triple in the sixth helped the Tigers (1-1) overcome an early deficit against the visiting Eagles (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Pullman 6, Cheney 2: The visiting Greyhounds (1-0) put up a six-spot in the fourth inning to overcome the Blackhawks (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Lewiston 8, Central Valley 6: The Bengals topped the visiting Bears in a nonleague game.

Medical Lake 7, Reardan 4: The Cardinals downed Reardan in a Northeast A League game.

Boys soccer

Riverside 7, Newport 0: Brady Supanchick scored two goals with two assists and the Rams (2-1) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 8, Medical Lake 0: Jake Duer scored a hat trick and the visiting Eagles (2-0) shut out the Cardinals (0-2) in Northeast 1A soccer action on Thursday.

Deer Park 5, Colville 2: Abel Lira scored twice and the Stags (1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-1) in Northeast A competition.

Golf

Pirate Open: Ty Sanders fired a 73 to lead Mt. Spokane to a first-place tie with Ferris at Esmerelda GC on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Walla Walla 4, Mt. Spokane 3: Max Molgard (MtS) def. Keil Higgins (WW) 6-4, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Lucas Trigg/Lance Smith (MtS) def. Rudy Entrikin/Jakob Clearman (WW) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles. At Mt. Spokane.

West Valley 6, Medical Lake 1: Conner Kunz (WV) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 6-2, 7-5 in No. 1 singles and Tristan Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier (WV) 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. At Medical Lake.

Girls tennis

West Valley 6, Medical Lake 1: Aubrey Wiley (ML) def. Alissa Parker (WV) 6-3, 6-3 in No. 1 singles and Chloe Schuman/Hailey Bui (WV) def. Celina Mitchell/Isabelle Rhodes (ML) 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. At Medical Lake.

Cheney 6, Shadle Park 1: Cazzetto (SP) def. Wood (Che) 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 singles and Potter/McKinnon (Che) def. Darlin/Johnston (SP) 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles. At Shadle Park.