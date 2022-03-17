The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 33° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Stage listings for March 18-25 – Michael Rapaport, Julie Drake, ‘Together We Dance’ and ‘Wicked’

Julie Drake headlines at Spokane Comedy Club on Sunday evening. (Courtesy)
Julie Drake headlines at Spokane Comedy Club on Sunday evening. (Courtesy)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583
Julie Drake headlines at Spokane Comedy Club on Sunday evening. (Courtesy)
Julie Drake headlines at Spokane Comedy Club on Sunday evening. (Courtesy)

Comedy

Tim Meadows – Tim Meadows was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1991-2000, spoofing Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods and Oprah Winfrey and adapted his SNL character into the 2000 film “The Ladies Man.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22 and $30. (509) 318-9998.

Julie Drake – Best-known as the winner of the 2020 Othellos comedy classic, Julie Drake has performed at the Blue Whale Comedy Festival and the Lady Laughs Comedy Festival. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10. (509) 318-9998.

Michael Rapaport – Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has appeared in more than 60 films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom “The War at Home.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$50. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

“Together We Dance” – Dance concert with Quiero Flamenco. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $25. (509) 313-2787.

Theater

“Wicked” – Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendship, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$153.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Plaza Suite” – Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is a comedy-driven play following the life of three couples in a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Directed by Troy Nickerson. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Through April 3. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $20 adult; $10 students ages 5-25. (509) 325-2507.

“Juvie” – Set in a juvenile detention center, “Juvie” depicts the life of kids who are scared, lonely, disturbed and locked up. Written by Jerome McDonough, directed by Emma Selle. Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

“Safari” – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Spaceman” and “Broadway” – Two one-hour-act plays. “Space Man” is directed by Dawn Reinhardt, and “Broadway” is directed by Heather McHenry-Kroetch. March 25-April 10, Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Stage Left Theater, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“Funny Girl” – Musical based on the book. Shows March 25-April 24, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 pm. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $10-$35. (509) 325-2507.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Most read stories