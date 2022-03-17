Stage listings for March 18-25 – Michael Rapaport, Julie Drake, ‘Together We Dance’ and ‘Wicked’

Comedy

Tim Meadows – Tim Meadows was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1991-2000, spoofing Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods and Oprah Winfrey and adapted his SNL character into the 2000 film “The Ladies Man.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22 and $30. (509) 318-9998.

Julie Drake – Best-known as the winner of the 2020 Othellos comedy classic, Julie Drake has performed at the Blue Whale Comedy Festival and the Lady Laughs Comedy Festival. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10. (509) 318-9998.

Michael Rapaport – Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has appeared in more than 60 films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom “The War at Home.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$50. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

“Together We Dance” – Dance concert with Quiero Flamenco. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $25. (509) 313-2787.

Theater

“Wicked” – Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendship, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$153.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Plaza Suite” – Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is a comedy-driven play following the life of three couples in a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Directed by Troy Nickerson. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Through April 3. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $20 adult; $10 students ages 5-25. (509) 325-2507.

“Juvie” – Set in a juvenile detention center, “Juvie” depicts the life of kids who are scared, lonely, disturbed and locked up. Written by Jerome McDonough, directed by Emma Selle. Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

“Safari” – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Spaceman” and “Broadway” – Two one-hour-act plays. “Space Man” is directed by Dawn Reinhardt, and “Broadway” is directed by Heather McHenry-Kroetch. March 25-April 10, Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Stage Left Theater, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“Funny Girl” – Musical based on the book. Shows March 25-April 24, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 pm. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $10-$35. (509) 325-2507.