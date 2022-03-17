Things to do in Spokane for March 18-25 – ‘Conquest of the Cage’ and ‘Relentless Wrestling 7’

“Conquest of the Cage” – Fights including Shay Johnson, Demitri Morales, Brian McElroy and Jaden Ortega. Friday, 7 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$129. (509) 481-2800.

Inland Empire Coin and Stamp Show – Buy, sell and trade with more than 25 regional coin and stamp dealers. Free appraisals available. Hourly door prizes and a drawing for one $5 gold coin and five silver dollars. Sponsored by the Coin Guy. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $3 general admission; free children ages 12 and younger. (208) 765-4969.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“Relentless Wrestling 7” – Live professional wrestling. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Trailbreaker Cider, 2204 N. Madson St., Liberty Lake. $21.94. (509) 279-2159.

“Suds and Science Seminar Series: Cancer Cells” – The Golden Handle Project hosts Dr. Diaz-Martinez while exploring the topic of cancer on a microscopic level and why it treatment is so difficult. Saturday, 7-8 p.m. Golden Handle Project, 111 S. Cedar St. Free. (509) 868-0264.

“The Samurai Code: How Bushido Changes Lives” – Lori Tsugawa Whaley presents on Bushido, the way of the warrior, and how it can help people find hope, resilience and fulfillment in the rapidly changing world. Register at humanities.org. Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Humanities Washington. Free.

“Becoming Planetary: From the Personal to the Political” – Join University of Washington professor Karen Litfin for a discussion ranging from deep introspection to the visionary pragmatism of planetary politics. Tuesday, 5 p.m. Hemmingson Center, Gonzaga University, 702 E. Desmet Ave. Free.

“Democracy at Home and Abroad” – James Mattis, retired four-star Marine Corps general and former U.S. Secretary of Defense, discusses constitutional democracy in the U.S. and globally. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Free. (509) 335-3564.

Haiku Workshop – Donna Peltier Bain leads exercises in writing haiku and techniques for illustrating it. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Trivia: Downton Abbey – Questions cover the Crawley’s old family secrets, gossips and happenings both upstairs and downstairs in “Downton Abbey.” Register at scld.org. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under – Australia’s hottest export is flaunting a new Neon Nights World Tour with an up close and personal interactive experience featuring seductive dance routines, provocative costumes and unforgettable abs. March 25, 8 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $29-$39. (509) 481-2800.

61st Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show – Featuring jewelry, fossils, crystals, minerals, gems and lapidary supplies. March 25-27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8 general; $11 senior and military.

Rebel Junk Spring Market – Featuring vintage, antique, rustic and farmhouse home decor vendors from across the country. Food and cocktails available for purchase. Advance tickets available at rebeljunk.com. March 25, 6-9 p.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $10 two-day pass; $5 Saturday only. (208) 765-4969.