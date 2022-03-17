This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)
3. “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
5. “The Lightning Rod: A Zig and Nola Novel,” Brad Meltzer (Morrow)
6. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)
7. “Berserk Deluxe Vol. 10,” Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
8. “The Club: A Novel,” Ellery Lloyd (Harper)
9. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2),” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
10. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake (Tor)
Nonfiction
1. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton)
2. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” William P. Barr (Morrow)
3. “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts,” Tim Tebow (WaterBrook)
4. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
6. “Jane Austen’s Table: Recipes Inspired by the Works of Jane Austen,” Robert Tuesley Anderson (Thunder Bay)
7. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)
8. “Find Your People: Building Deep Community in a Lonely World,” Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
9. “How Do I Un-remember This?: Unfortunately True Stories,” Danny Pellegrino (Sourcebooks)
10. “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life,” Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio)
