What’s Worth Watching: ‘Phoenix Rising,’ ‘Theodosia,’ ‘The Dropout’ and ‘Bad Vegan’

The two-part documentary series “Phoenix Rising: Limited Series” (2022) follows actress Evan Rachel Wood’s work advocating for survivors of domestic violence. The documentary also shares Wood’s survival story, chronicling the years of physical and psychological abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her former husband, Brian Warner, the performer known professionally as Marilyn Manson.

While Manson denies any abuse, Wood, who was 19 when she married 36-year-old Manson, is not alone in her allegations. “Phoenix Rising” is available on HBO Max.

‘Theodosia’ (2022)

A family-friendly show for all of the childhood Egyptology nerds among us. Fourteen-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton (Eloise Little) follows in her archaeologist parents’ footsteps as she and her younger brother (Frankie Minchella) stumble upon the remains of an undiscovered tomb. Meanwhile, a shadowy group of devotees gathers to welcome the forces of chaos.

Based on R.L Lafevers’ “Theodosia and the Serpents of Chaos” series, “Theodosia” is available on HBO Max.

‘The Dropout’ (2022)

Bloodwork is tedious, time-consuming and involves an unfortunate number of needles. But, at Theranos, it’s one pinprick, and you’re done. At least, that was what Elizabeth Holmes told her investors. In 2015, Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by selling the idea that she could build a machine capable of running hundreds of tests on a single drop of blood.

Not long after, Holmes’ idea and her now-defunct company Theranos would be revealed as the Fyre Festival of medicine. Starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, “The Dropout” is available on Hulu.

‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.’ (2022)

Vegan restaurateur Sarma Melngailis found herself at the center of “New York’s strangest scandal” shortly after marrying a man who said he could make her – and her dog – immortal. In this four-episode docuseries, the absurd but true story unfolds through a series of interviews with Melngailis and her restaurant employees.

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” is available on Netflix.