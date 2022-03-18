$28 Bloomsday entry fee deadline is Saturday; fee then increases to $35

Spring is around the corner, and that means so is Bloomsday.

Saturday is the deadline to take advantage of the $28 race entry fee and then it increases to $35, according to race director Jon Neill. Participants also must register by Saturday to have a personalized race bib with their name or nickname, Neill wrote in an email. Participants can register on April 29 and 30 for $50.

The 7.46-mile Spokane trek is Sunday, May 1. Registration is available online only at www.bloomsdayrun.org.

The race will be in person for the first time since before the pandemic struck in 2019. A virtual race option that lets runners submit their times online is also available April 28 through May 8.

Neill said around 15,000 people have registered so far, including roughly 3,000 who will participate virtually. The 12,000 in-person participants is about 1,000 ahead of the pace this time in 2019.

“We’re very excited with the registration pace that we’re experiencing right now,” Neill said.

He said 35,000 to 42,000 people typically participate. Neill said he and race officials are preparing for that average range this year.

Neill said he is also looking for Bloomsday volunteers. Those interested can visit the website and click on the “Volunteers Needed” tab on the left side . About 5,000 volunteers assist with Bloomsday each year, Neill said.