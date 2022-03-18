On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., March 18, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8 208 FS1
11:30 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250 FS1
Baseball, college
5:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington
Baseball, MLB preseason
1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte NBA
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
9:10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Baylor………………………………………………….CBS
11:40 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kansas………………………………………………………..CBS
2:15 p.m. Michigan vs. Tennessee CBS
3:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Providence…………………………………………………TNT
4:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA………………………………………………………..TBS
4:45 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Murray State………………………………………..CBS
5:40 p.m.: New Mexico State vs. Arkansas…………………………………….TNT
6:40 p.m.: Memphis vs. Gonzaga……………………………………………………..TBS
Basketball, NCAA Tournament women
8:30 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Washington State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Mercer vs. UConn ABC
10 a.m.: Villanova vs. BYU ESPNNEWS
10:30 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Indiana ESPN2
11 a.m.: Longwood vs. NC State ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Ohio State ESPNU
Noon: Buffalo vs. Tennessee ABC
12:30 p.m.: American University vs. Michigan ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Florida vs. UCF ESPNNEWS
1 p.m.: Princeton vs. Kentucky ESPN
2 p.m.: Jackson State vs. LSU ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Belmont vs. Oregon ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: SFA vs. North Carolina ESPNNEWS
4:30 p.m.: UMass vs. Notre Dame ESPN2
7 p.m.: UNLV vs. Arizona ESPN2
7 p.m.: IUPUI vs. Oklahoma ESPNU
Boxing
6 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Chicago at Minnesota NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ABC
7 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Rugby, men, Six Nations
9 a.m.: Ireland vs. Scotland NBC
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA
Wrestling, NCAA Tournament
7 a.m.: Day 3 ESPNU
3 p.m.: Day 3 ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
9:10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Baylor………………………………………….700-AM
11:40 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kansas………………………………………………..700-AM
3:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Providence…………………………………………700-AM
6:40 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Memphis 1510-AM
Baseball, college
4:45 p.m.: Washington State at Washington………………………..920-AM
All events subject to change
