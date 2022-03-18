The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., March 18, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8 208 FS1

11:30 a.m.: Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship USA

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250 FS1

Baseball, college

5:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington

Baseball, MLB preseason

1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte NBA

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

9:10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Baylor………………………………………………….CBS

11:40 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kansas………………………………………………………..CBS

2:15 p.m. Michigan vs. Tennessee CBS

3:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Providence…………………………………………………TNT

4:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA………………………………………………………..TBS

4:45 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Murray State………………………………………..CBS

5:40 p.m.: New Mexico State vs. Arkansas…………………………………….TNT

6:40 p.m.: Memphis vs. Gonzaga……………………………………………………..TBS

Basketball, NCAA Tournament women

8:30 a.m.: Kansas State vs. Washington State ESPN2

10 a.m.: Mercer vs. UConn ABC

10 a.m.: Villanova vs. BYU ESPNNEWS

10:30 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Indiana ESPN2

11 a.m.: Longwood vs. NC State ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Ohio State ESPNU

Noon: Buffalo vs. Tennessee ABC

12:30 p.m.: American University vs. Michigan ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Florida vs. UCF ESPNNEWS

1 p.m.: Princeton vs. Kentucky ESPN

2 p.m.: Jackson State vs. LSU ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Belmont vs. Oregon ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: SFA vs. North Carolina ESPNNEWS

4:30 p.m.: UMass vs. Notre Dame ESPN2

7 p.m.: UNLV vs. Arizona ESPN2

7 p.m.: IUPUI vs. Oklahoma ESPNU

Boxing

6 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: Steyn City Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Chicago at Minnesota NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ABC

7 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Rugby, men, Six Nations

9 a.m.: Ireland vs. Scotland NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Aston Villa USA

Wrestling, NCAA Tournament

7 a.m.: Day 3 ESPNU

3 p.m.: Day 3 ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

9:10 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Baylor………………………………………….700-AM

11:40 a.m.: Creighton vs. Kansas………………………………………………..700-AM

3:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. Providence…………………………………………700-AM

6:40 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Memphis 1510-AM

Baseball, college

4:45 p.m.: Washington State at Washington………………………..920-AM

All events subject to change

