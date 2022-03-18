Pellet guns collected from students at Adams Elementary in Wapato; no one harmed

By Vanessa Ontiveros Yakima Herald-Republic

Adams Elementary School officials confiscated two pellet guns from students Thursday, according to an announcement from the Wapato School District. Officials believe the pellet guns were brought to campus for a student to show friends and did not pose an active threat, the announcement said.

School staff found the first pellet gun in the backpack of a student after noticing some odd behavior from a group of kids, the announcement said. Staff confiscated the pellet gun and reached out to the school’s resource officer for further investigation.

A second student then came forward to reveal he had a pellet gun in his backpack, which he said had been placed there by the first student, the district announcement said.

Investigators concluded there was no threat, and that the first student brought the pellet guns to school to show friends. School officials reached out to the families of the students. The students will be disciplined in accordance with district guidelines, the announcement said.