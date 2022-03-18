Prep roundup: Beckett Ensminger drives in three, Shadle Park baseball tops North Central in nonleague game
UPDATED: Fri., March 18, 2022
Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Baseball
Shadle Park 12, North Central 2: Beckett Ensminger drove in three runs with two doubles among three hits and the Highlanders (2-0) downed the visiting Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game.
Orofino 8, Colfax 8: Mason Gilchrist drove in a pair of runs and the Bulldogs tied Maniacs in the first game of the Asotin Tournament.
Colfax 6, North Star 3: Five different players knocked in runs for the Bulldogs (1-0) against the visiting Huskies (1-1) in Colfax’ second game of the Asotin Tournament.
Kennewick 11-7, Mead 10-6: The Panthers (0-2) dropped a nonleague doubleheader against the Lions (3-1).
Clarkston 14-1, Kellogg 4-0: The Bantams (2-0) swept the Wildcats (0-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.
Boys soccer
Mead 2, Pullman 1: Carson Tucker scored the eventual game-winner in the 45th minute and the visiting Panthers (1-1-1) beat the Greyhounds (2-2) in a nonleague game.
North Central 2, Central Valley 1: Nafea Nafea made it 2-nil in the 27th minute and the visiting Wolfpack (4-0) held on to beat the Bears (0-2-1) in nonleague action. Jason Kruse made four saves for NC.
Mt. Spokane 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: The visiting Wildcats (1-1) topped the Bullpups (1-3) in a nonleague game.
Lewis and Clark 1, Olympia 0: The visiting Tigers (4-0) edged the Bears (3-2) in a nonleague game.
Girls tennis
East Valley 4, Freeman 1: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def Ashley Boswell (Fre) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Jay Cee Goldsmith/Katie Schneider (Fre) def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss (EV) 6-1, 7-6.
