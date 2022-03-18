Prep roundup: Beckett Ensminger drives in three, Shadle Park baseball tops North Central in nonleague game

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Shadle Park 12, North Central 2: Beckett Ensminger drove in three runs with two doubles among three hits and the Highlanders (2-0) downed the visiting Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Orofino 8, Colfax 8: Mason Gilchrist drove in a pair of runs and the Bulldogs tied Maniacs in the first game of the Asotin Tournament.

Colfax 6, North Star 3: Five different players knocked in runs for the Bulldogs (1-0) against the visiting Huskies (1-1) in Colfax’ second game of the Asotin Tournament.

Kennewick 11-7, Mead 10-6: The Panthers (0-2) dropped a nonleague doubleheader against the Lions (3-1).

Clarkston 14-1, Kellogg 4-0: The Bantams (2-0) swept the Wildcats (0-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Boys soccer

Mead 2, Pullman 1: Carson Tucker scored the eventual game-winner in the 45th minute and the visiting Panthers (1-1-1) beat the Greyhounds (2-2) in a nonleague game.

North Central 2, Central Valley 1: Nafea Nafea made it 2-nil in the 27th minute and the visiting Wolfpack (4-0) held on to beat the Bears (0-2-1) in nonleague action. Jason Kruse made four saves for NC.

Mt. Spokane 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: The visiting Wildcats (1-1) topped the Bullpups (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Lewis and Clark 1, Olympia 0: The visiting Tigers (4-0) edged the Bears (3-2) in a nonleague game.

Girls tennis

East Valley 4, Freeman 1: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def Ashley Boswell (Fre) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Jay Cee Goldsmith/Katie Schneider (Fre) def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss (EV) 6-1, 7-6.