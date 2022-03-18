WCC rivals Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco had aligned rooting interests in NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND – While the rest of the country was learning about Jamaree Bouyea on Thursday night, players and coaches from Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s were sitting in Portland hotel rooms watching the dynamic San Francisco guard from a different viewpoint.

If anything, it had to be reassuring to know they weren’t the ones on the receiving end of Bouyea’s latest scoring barrage – a career-high 36-point game that saw the senior make 13 of 26 shots from the field and 4 of 12 from the 3-point line while nearly leading No. 10 USF past No. 7 Murray State in what wound up being a 92-87 loss in overtime.

“I was rooting for them. Bouyea had a heck of a game,” Saint Mary’s point guard Tommy Kuhse said. “He’s been doing it all year, so it was cool to see him do it on a national stage and get that national attention. Felt bad for (Yauhen) Massalski that he wasn’t able to play. He has worked hard to be there, would have been cool to see their whole team in it.”

Bouyea’s outing even elicited reactions from the New Orleans Pelicans’ C.J. McCollum, a former midmajor guard who caught everyone’s attention during the NCAA Tournament while playing at Lehigh University.

“This kid at San Fran is niceeee,” McCollum posted on Twitter before replying to another tweet with “Very tough. He made some money tonight.”

Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco played in some of the most competitive and rugged games of the West Coast Conference’s regular season, but their rooting interests were aligned on Thursday, when the conference’s three NCAA Tournament representatives opened postseason play – the top-seeded Bulldogs and fifth-seeded Gaels in Portland and 10th-seeded Dons in Indianapolis.

A conference that’s longed for national respect finally got some as Gonzaga cruised past Georgia State 93-72 to win its 23rd consecutive NCAA opener and Saint Mary’s blasted Big Ten foe Indiana 82-53 in the following game at the Moda Center. Bouyea’s efforts weren’t enough for USF, which played without Massalski, an All-WCC first-team forward who could’ve been the difference on a night that saw Murray State own a 43-35 rebounding advantage.

“It’s just funny, everyone slandering our conference and what did we go, 2-1 yesterday? And maybe 3-0 if Massalski is healthy for them and Bouyea was incredible last night,” Gonzaga’s Drew Timme said. “And I see a lot of people on Twitter like, who is this kid, talking about Bouyea, and he’s been doing that his whole career, pretty much. We have nothing but respect for him and their program as well as Saint Mary’s.

“I think it’s time it that our conference gets more national attention and respect from people.”

Upon finding a video clip of Timme’s response, Bouyea responded on Twitter: “Luv @drewtimme2. Go get that Natty.”

The WCC garnered more positive attention on Friday, not necessarily through a win or loss at the NCAA Tournament. Less than 24 hours removed from leading USF to its first NCAA Tournament game since 1997-98, Dons coach Todd Golden was hired by the University of Florida. USF appointed Golden as head coach when Kyle Smith left for the same job at Washington State. The Dons are staying within the program again, announcing associate head coach Chris Gerlufsen as Golden’s replacement.

“I’m happy for Todd. Found out this morning. What a great opportunity. He’s earned it,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “He’s had a tremendous year this year, got in the NCAA Tournament and finished No. 22 overall in the net. That’s ridiculous, how hard that is to do.”

Later on in Bennett’s podium session at the Moda Center, a Memphis-based reporter asked him about the other WCC team still alive at the NCAA Tournament, ahead of Saturday’s No. 1 vs. No. 9 clash between Gonzaga and Memphis.

“How do you beat Gonzaga?”

“You better guard ’em, you can’t outscore them. That sounds crazy, but you can’t run with them,” said Bennett, one of only three coaches to beat Gonzaga this season and the only coach in the country with 12 wins over the Bulldogs since 2001. “The only time we’ve ever had success against them is when we have been able to limit them. Tough to do. It’s not a two-step process. There’s a lot of things that are involved.”

Gonzaga’s Mark Few fielded a similar question about the Gaels, who denied the Bulldogs an unbeaten regular season when they upset the country’s top-ranked team 67-57 on Feb. 26 in Moraga, California.

“If you don’t understand how to play Saint Mary’s, you’re going to be in for a long night, because they stick to their plan and nobody is better at their plan than them,” Few said. “When Randy has a guard like Kuhse that has that much experience, and he’s going to put the ball in his hands 90% of the time, and he’s improved so much now with his shooting and his finishing and all that. They’re going to be a handful. I think people are kind of finally seeing what we see all the time.”