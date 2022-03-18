The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 43° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman missing on Fourth of July Pass found dead

UPDATED: Fri., March 18, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A woman who went missing on Fourth of July Pass Monday has been found dead, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Janelle M. Burchfield ha d been missing since she exited a passenger vehicle on the pass, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies searched for her that same day but couldn’t find her. Investigators followed up on leads provided by the public and continued to investigate Burchfield’s disappearance throughout the week, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit focused their search efforts on the south side of Interstate 90 on Thursday.

Burchfield was found dead in heavy brush down a steep embankment.

Her death does not appear to be suspicious, according to investigators.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety