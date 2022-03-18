Woman missing on Fourth of July Pass found dead

A woman who went missing on Fourth of July Pass Monday has been found dead, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Janelle M. Burchfield ha d been missing since she exited a passenger vehicle on the pass, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies searched for her that same day but couldn’t find her. Investigators followed up on leads provided by the public and continued to investigate Burchfield’s disappearance throughout the week, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit focused their search efforts on the south side of Interstate 90 on Thursday.

Burchfield was found dead in heavy brush down a steep embankment.

Her death does not appear to be suspicious, according to investigators.