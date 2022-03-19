Big Horn Outdoor Show opens at Fairgrounds

By Rich Landers For The Spokesman-Review

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Big Horn Outdoor Recreation Show – with more than 250 vendors plus programs and activities oriented to fishing, hunting, boating, wildlife and more – will open today through Sunday at Spokane Fair & Expo Center.

Traditional family attractions such as the air gun shooting range, fishing ponds and the big-game mounts at Trophy Territory are spiced with new offerings, such as a “Date Night” package on Saturday complete with live music and dancing.

The Reptile Man will perform educational shows that conclude with a chance for kids to touch and hold snakes. Laughing Dog Brewery will feature domestic and craft beers in the lounge.

Up to 18 programs a day cover topics such as cooking fish and game; fly fishing area waters; mastering an elk bugle; fishing techniques for walleye, salmon, sturgeon and other species; waterfowl hunting; updates on chronic wasting disease; ADA access; research on cougars and how to earn money by fishing for northern pikeminnows.

Regular tickets cost $12 with discounts for seniors, military and youths. Kids under 9 are free. Friday night is Ladies Night with $5 tickets and live music. A $30 family pass is featured on Sunday.

Unlike most for-profit sportsman’s shows held in the West, the Big Horn Show is sponsored by a sportsman’s organization, the Spokane-based Inland Northwest Wildlife Council, which dedicates the proceeds and a lot of volunteer hours to projects related to fish and wildlife.

Info: bighornshow.com