Gonzaga-Louisville key matchup: Zags must slow down forward Emily Engstler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – If the Gonzaga women hope to knock off top-seeded Louisville on Sunday night, they will need to continue their dominance on the boards.

That’s easier said than done against the Cardinals, who also are accustomed to having their way on the glass, and against tougher competition.

Going into their second-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center, the Cardinals are outrebounding opponents by an average of six boards per game.

A big part of that success is forward Emily Engstler, who transferred to Louisville last spring after three years at Syracuse.

The 6-foot-1 Engstler fit in immediately, starting all 30 games and showing her versatility and strength underneath.

Easily the Cardinals’ top rebounder at 9.1 per game, Engstler also averages 11.7 points and is a serious threat from long range (39.7% on 73 attempts). She also has 54 blocked shots.

“She causes a lot of chaos at times for us,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Saturday. “And then her willingness to throw her body all over the floor, especially rebounding-wise, is what separates her.”

The Zags counter with a balanced effort on the boards. Melody Kempton leads the way with 6.3 per game, but nine players average at least two boards.

“I think that’s what separates them is their guards are willing to get in there and mix it up also,” Walz said.

Gonzaga probably gained some confidence Friday night against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers came into that game with a plus-7 rebounding margin, but GU won 40-33 on the boards.

“We know we had a great rebounding team and not just like the post players,” GU post Anamaria Virjoghe said. “We’re going to get a tip on the ball and I know my teammates, my guards are going to be there to get the rebound if I can’t get it.

“I think we’re doing a really good job all five of us going to get the ball.”