In the Garden: Whether its sunny or shady, there’s a flower for your garden

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

Today is the first day of spring. Gardeners everywhere are doing their happy dance and dreaming of adding colorful flowers to their landscapes.

When it comes to growing annual flowers, the choices are endless and perhaps a bit overwhelming. Annuals grow, bloom, set seed and die within a single growing season. This means you won’t get to develop a long-term relationship with them, but many flowers will quickly become your must-grow favorites.

Before making selections, take note of the light conditions in your yard. Do your flower beds receive full sun (at least 6 hours of direct sun per day), partial sun (4 to 6 hours, usually in the morning or afternoon), or are they mostly in the shade (less than 4 hours of sunlight)? The great news is there are annuals for each situation. Here’s a sampling:

Aster – Look for the new China aster offerings that feature blousy, double blooms on plants that range from 34 to 40 inches tall. Standout varieties: Bonita Shell Pink, King Size Apricot. Light requirements: full sun.

Calendula – Also known as pot marigold, this annual is cold-tolerant, although it eventually succumbs to our winters. The flowers are edible, and the average plant height is 18 inches. Standouts: Ivory Princess, Orange Button. Light: full to part sun.

Cosmos – After years of being limited to Sensation cosmos, gardeners now have stunning options to choose from that include new flower colors and petal types. The plants range in height from 36 to 50 inches. Standouts: Apricot Lemonade, Cupcake Blush, Double Click Bicolor Pink, Double Click Cranberries, Rubenza. Light: full sun.

Impatiens – The intense colors of these flowers will brighten up the shady spots in your garden. There are both single- and double-blossom types and even variegated foliage options. Since some are susceptible to downy mildew, look for resistant varieties. Most plants grow between 10 and 16 inches tall. Standouts: Fiesta Burgundy, Fiesta Ole Purple Stripe, Fusion Sunset Peach, Rockapulco Rose, Sunpatiens series. Light: part sun to shade.

Marigold – These plants feature brightly colored blossoms with a distinctive scent that can repel damaging bugs. Queen Sophia has dark orange flowers with gold margins and grows about 12 inches tall. Lemon Gem is appealing with its fernlike foliage, petite yellow blooms and a height of 12 to 18 inches. If you don’t care for the flower scent, consider Nosento Limegreen marigolds, which have yellow flowers with green centers and grow up to 32 inches tall. Light: full sun.

Nasturtium – In addition to adding bright splashes of color to your garden, nasturtium flowers and leaves are edible. Depending on the variety, the plants will have either a mounded or trailing habit. Floral colors include red, yellow, peach, maroon or orange. Mounded varieties grow 10 to 15 inches tall. Standouts: Alaska Mix, Jewel Mix. Light: full or part sun.

Nigella – Commonly known as love in a mist, this cottage-garden favorite is admired for its beautiful blooms, lacy foliage and eye-catching seedpods. Most varieties grow 12 to 18 inches tall, but Miss Jekyll can easily double that. Standouts: Bridal Veil, Delft Blue, Miss Jekyll. Light: full sun.

Strawflower – If you want your flowers to last forever, this is a great choice. Their everlasting flowers look fantastic in dried floral arrangements. Native to Australia, these plants grow up to 36 inches tall. Standouts: Apricot Peach, Copper Red, Endless Summer, Pierrot White, Silvery Rose. Light: full sun.

Sweet Pea – This lovely, vining plant has long been prized for its fragrance, but some of the newer varieties have lost this attribute. Read seed packets carefully to select ones with a lovely scent. Provide a support for the vines, which will grow 5 to 8 feet tall. Standout fragrant varieties: Fragrantissima, King Size Navy Blue, Old Spice Mix. Light: full sun.

Torenia – Also known as wishbone flower, Torenia looks spectacular in containers because of its beautiful flowers and trailing habit. The tubular blossoms do not require deadheading. Plants grow up to 10 inches tall and trail up to 36 inches long. Standouts: Kauai, Purple Moon, Summer Wave Large Violet. Light: part sun to full shade.

Zinnia – This is one of the perkiest flowers you can add to your garden. Their long-lasting blossoms attract pollinators and make great cut flowers. Heights range from 18 to 40 inches. Standouts: Benary’s Giant series, Jazzy Red, Queen Red Lime, Persian Carpet. Light: full sun.

Most of the above flowers can be grown from seed, or you can find seedlings at garden centers and nurseries. For maximum success, remember to remove spent flowers right away so the plants will focus their energy on continuing to grow and bloom. Provide container-grown plants with slow-release fertilizer at planting time and about 6 weeks later to ensure that those flowers will keep on coming.

If you plan to grow annuals with edible flowers, avoid using pesticides or other chemicals anywhere near them.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at susan@susansinthegarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.