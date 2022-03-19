The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy comedy show ‘Servant of the People’

UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Russia’s demands during the negotiations are becoming “more realistic” after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. “Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “Any war ends with an agreement.” (HOGP)
By Martine Paris Bloomberg

Netflix is bringing back Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s satirical political comedy series “Servant of the People.”

“You asked and it’s back! ‘Servant of the People’ is once again available on Netflix in the U.S.,” the streaming company said Wednesday on Twitter.

The series, which ran from 2015-19, stars Zelenskyy as a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president of Ukraine after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.

Zelenskyy, 44, is a former actor and comedian who turned to entertainment after getting a law degree from Kyiv Economic University. He was elected president of Ukraine in 2019 in a huge landslide.

Interest in the show started to rise after Russia invaded Ukraine last month and Zelenskyy took to social media, standing defiantly in the streets of Kyiv with members of Parliament calling on citizens to fight. The series had been dropped from Netflix in the U.S. but was available on YouTube.

Among his roles, Zelenskyy provided the voice of “Paddington Bear” in Ukrainian versions of that film series and won Ukraine’s “Dancing With the Stars.” He created, produced and starred in “Servant of the People” which ran for three seasons. Before the series ended, he formed a political party of the same name and announced his run for president on Dec. 31, 2018.

