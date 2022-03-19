NO. 1 GONZAGA 82, MEMPHIS 78
UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022
No. 1 Gonzaga 82, Memphis 78
FG FT Reb MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 29 7-13 0-0 2-7 1 4 14
Duren 19 3-11 1-2 4-7 2 4 7
Lomax 28 4-7 1-2 1-3 5 2 9
Nolley 23 1-6 5-6 1-4 1 4 7
Quinones 27 4-8 0-1 1-5 0 3 10
Dandridge 23 4-5 0-1 0-5 0 3 8
T.Harris 23 3-10 6-6 1-1 3 1 13
Bates 12 2-7 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
Minott 9 2-2 0-0 2-4 0 2 4
Timberlake 7 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 30-70 14-20 12-37 12 23 78
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Quinones 2-4, Bates 1-5, T.Harris 1-5, Nolley 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Duren, Timberlake). Turnovers: 5 (Nolley 2, Duren, Lomax, T.Harris). Steals: 2 (Nolley, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 29 4-7 1-3 3-9 2 5 9
Timme 37 10-16 4-8 3-14 4 2 25
Bolton 33 6-9 2-2 0-2 2 2 17
Nembhard 40 6-12 6-7 0-1 5 2 23
Strawther 33 3-11 0-2 3-7 2 2 6
Watson 14 0-2 0-2 1-4 3 0 0
Hickman 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Sallis 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 30-58 13-24 10-37 18 16 82
Percentages: FG .517, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nembhard 5-10, Bolton 3-6, Timme 1-1, Watson 0-1, Holmgren 0-3, Strawther 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmgren 4). Turnovers: 5 (Nembhard 3, Holmgren 2). Steals: 2 (Hickman, Watson). Technical Fouls: coach Mark Few, 4:25 first.
