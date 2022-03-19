Prep roundup: Cooper Davis helps Mt. Spokane baseball to win; Chloe Flerchinger lifts Shadle Park softball

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 8, Lake City 7: Cooper Davis had three runs and the visiting Wildcats (1-2) beat the Timberwolves (0-2) in a nonleague game. Gavin Wideman added two hits and two runs for Mt. Spokane. Camdyn Martindale had two hits with a homer for Lake City.

North Creek 11, Ridgeline 1: The Jaguars (1-1) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Shadle Park 7, Deer Park 6: Andrew Fox had two RBIs and one run scored and the Highlanders (5-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Braylon Dean had two hits and four RBIs for Deer Park, which won the second game 6-4.

Brewster 18-6, Colville 3-4: The Bears (2-0) swept the Crimson Hawks (2-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.

West Valley 11, Lakeside 1: The Eagles (2-2) beat visiting Lakeside (2-3) in a nonleague game.

Chelan 8, Pullman 2, (1st game): Braedon Boyd struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings and the Mountain Goats (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Chelan 15, Pullman 4, (2nd game): Noah Loew hit two doubles and a triple, drove in three and the Mountain Goats (2-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader. Brady Coulter knocked in a pair for Pullman.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 17, Odessa 11: The visiting Broncos (1-0) scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh and beat the Tigers (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Hunter Galbreath had three hits for LRS.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14, Odessa 4: Owen Telecky struck out nine over four innings and the Broncos (2-0) swept the Tigers (0-2). Cooper Miller had three doubles among four hits for LRS.

Softball

Shadle Park 17, Lake Stevens 7: Chloe Flerchinger hit a home run, doubled, scored three times and added seven RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (2-1) beat the Vikings (2-2) in a nonleague game. The Highlanders dropped a 3-0 decision to Jackson later in the day.

Medical Lake 16-4, Rogers 1-0: The Cardinals (2-2) swept the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Deer Park 13, East Valley 2: Layne Lathrop went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Freeman 19, Connell 0: Abbey Amend had seven strikeouts and the visiting Scotties (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in the second game of their doubleheader. Freeman won the first game 23-13.

Timberlake 15, Colville 0: Ashley Grantham hit a grand slam, Acacia Pecor and Casey Whaley added homers and the visiting Tigers (3-0) topped the Crimson Hawks (0-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Pecor had four hits and four RBIs and struck out eight over four innings for Timberlake.

Riverside 10, Southridge 5: Kaylee Winterroth and Josie Swanberg drove in two runs apiece and the visiting Rams (2-0) beat the Suns (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Clarkston 14, Kellogg 0: Joey Miller went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Murray Broemeling knocked in three with four hits and the Bantams (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1) in the first of a nonleague doubleheader. Emma McManigle struck out seven over five innings.

Clarkston 14, Kellogg 11: Emma McManigle went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and the Bantams (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader. Joey Miller added four hits and two RBIs for Clarkston.

Sunnyside Christian 3, Colton 1: Maggie Meyer struck out 10 in a complete-game one-hitter but the Knights (1-0) edged the visiting Wildcats (0-2) in the first game on a nonleague doubleheader.

Colton 20, Sunnyside Christian 3: Rachel Becker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (1-2) topped the Knights (1-1) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Moses Lake 15, Mead 7: Piper Bradshaw hit a home run, scored twice and added three RBIs and Moses Lake (2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Kennedy Sather hit a solo homer and Charlie Stern had two hits for Mead.

Kamiakin 10, Mead 4: Bailey Wilkins doubled and had two runs but the visiting Panthers (0-2) lost to the Braves (3-1) in a nonleague game.

Hermiston 15, Central Valley 7: Hailey South went 2 for 2, tripled and had four RBIs and the Bulldogs (5-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-2-1) in a nonleague game.

Eastmont 11, Cheney 1: The Wildcats (1-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Hanford 6, Gonzaga Prep 2: Graci Brady went the distance on six hits and the Falcons (1-2) topped the Bullpups (0-2) in a nonleague game. G-Prep (0-3) fell to Skyview (ID) 18-0 later in the day.

Colfax 19: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Harper Booth went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Devan Becker knocked in four and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Broncos (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Taylor Parkins had two hits and four RBIs for Colfax.

Colfax 18, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2: Harper Booth went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Broncos (0-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader. Delaney Imler knocked in three and scored three times for Colfax.

Chiawana 6, Lewis and Clark 3: The Riverhawks (1-2) beat the Tigers (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 2, Curtis 0: Abel Ramos and Tasyn Oosting scored one goal apiece and the visiting Tigers (5-0) shut out the Vikings (0-2) in a nonleague match on Saturday. Oliver Hart had three saves for the clean sheet.

Pullman 9, Medical Lake 0: The Greyhounds (3-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 3, Lakeside 0: The visiting Eagles (3-0) beat Lakeside (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Shadle Park 3, Riverside 2: Mason Davis scored his second goal of the game in the 89th minute and the Highlanders (1-3) edged the Rams (2-2) in a nonleague game at Merkel Sports Complex.