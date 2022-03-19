The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 45° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Cooper Davis helps Mt. Spokane baseball to win; Chloe Flerchinger lifts Shadle Park softball

UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 8, Lake City 7: Cooper Davis had three runs and the visiting Wildcats (1-2) beat the Timberwolves (0-2) in a nonleague game. Gavin Wideman added two hits and two runs for Mt. Spokane. Camdyn Martindale had two hits with a homer for Lake City.

North Creek 11, Ridgeline 1: The Jaguars (1-1) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague game. 

Shadle Park 7, Deer Park 6: Andrew Fox had two RBIs and one run scored and the Highlanders (5-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Braylon Dean had two hits and four RBIs for Deer Park, which won the second game 6-4. 

Brewster 18-6, Colville 3-4: The Bears (2-0) swept the Crimson Hawks (2-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.

West Valley 11, Lakeside 1: The Eagles (2-2) beat visiting Lakeside (2-3) in a nonleague game.  

Chelan 8, Pullman 2, (1st game): Braedon Boyd struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings and the Mountain Goats (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Chelan 15, Pullman 4, (2nd game): Noah Loew hit two doubles and a triple, drove in three and the Mountain Goats (2-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader. Brady Coulter knocked in a pair for Pullman.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 17, Odessa 11: The visiting Broncos (1-0) scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh and beat the Tigers (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Hunter Galbreath had three hits for LRS.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14, Odessa 4: Owen Telecky struck out nine over four innings and the Broncos (2-0) swept the Tigers (0-2). Cooper Miller had three doubles among four hits for LRS.

Softball

Shadle Park 17, Lake Stevens 7: Chloe Flerchinger hit a home run, doubled, scored three times and added seven RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (2-1) beat the Vikings (2-2) in a nonleague game. The Highlanders dropped a 3-0 decision to Jackson later in the day.

Medical Lake 16-4, Rogers 1-0: The Cardinals (2-2) swept the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Deer Park 13, East Valley 2: Layne Lathrop went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game on Saturday. 

Freeman 19, Connell 0: Abbey Amend had seven strikeouts and the visiting Scotties (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in the second game of their doubleheader. Freeman won the first game 23-13.

Timberlake 15, Colville 0: Ashley Grantham hit a grand slam, Acacia Pecor and Casey Whaley added homers and the visiting Tigers (3-0) topped the Crimson Hawks (0-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Pecor had four hits and four RBIs and struck out eight over four innings for Timberlake.

Riverside 10, Southridge 5: Kaylee Winterroth and Josie Swanberg drove in two runs apiece and the visiting Rams (2-0) beat the Suns (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Clarkston 14, Kellogg 0: Joey Miller went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Murray Broemeling knocked in three with four hits and the Bantams (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1) in the first of a nonleague doubleheader. Emma McManigle struck out seven over five innings.

Clarkston 14, Kellogg 11: Emma McManigle went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and the Bantams (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader. Joey Miller added four hits and two RBIs for Clarkston.

Sunnyside Christian 3, Colton 1:  Maggie Meyer struck out 10 in a complete-game one-hitter but the Knights (1-0) edged the visiting Wildcats (0-2) in the first game on a nonleague doubleheader.

Colton 20, Sunnyside Christian 3:  Rachel Becker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (1-2) topped the Knights (1-1) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Moses Lake 15, Mead 7: Piper Bradshaw hit a home run, scored twice and added three RBIs and Moses Lake (2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Kennedy Sather hit a solo homer and Charlie Stern had two hits for Mead.

Kamiakin 10, Mead 4: Bailey Wilkins doubled and had two runs but the visiting Panthers (0-2) lost to the Braves (3-1) in a nonleague game.

Hermiston 15, Central Valley 7: Hailey South went 2 for 2, tripled and had four RBIs and the Bulldogs (5-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-2-1) in a nonleague game.

Eastmont 11, Cheney 1: The Wildcats (1-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-2) in a nonleague game. 

Hanford 6, Gonzaga Prep 2: Graci Brady went the distance on six hits and the Falcons (1-2) topped the Bullpups (0-2) in a nonleague game. G-Prep (0-3) fell to Skyview (ID) 18-0 later in the day.

Colfax 19: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1: Harper Booth went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Devan Becker knocked in four and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Broncos (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Taylor Parkins had two hits and four RBIs for Colfax.

Colfax 18, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2: Harper Booth went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Broncos (0-2) in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader. Delaney Imler knocked in three and scored three times for Colfax.

Chiawana 6, Lewis and Clark 3: The Riverhawks (1-2) beat the Tigers (0-2) in a nonleague game. 

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 2, Curtis 0: Abel Ramos and Tasyn Oosting scored one goal apiece and the visiting Tigers (5-0) shut out the Vikings (0-2) in a nonleague match on Saturday. Oliver Hart had three saves for the clean sheet.

Pullman 9, Medical Lake 0: The Greyhounds (3-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 3, Lakeside 0: The visiting Eagles (3-0) beat Lakeside (1-1) in a nonleague game. 

Shadle Park 3, Riverside 2: Mason Davis scored his second goal of the game in the 89th minute and the Highlanders (1-3) edged the Rams (2-2) in a nonleague game at Merkel Sports Complex.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories