Sandhill Crane Festival registration extended

By Rich Landers For The Spokesman-Review

Organizers for the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival have extended registration through Saturday for a spectrum of seminars and field trips March 25-29 at the annual birding and nature event in central Washington.

The 24th annual festival focuses on the migration of cranes and other birds through the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge. It also includes meals, lectures and field trips such as geology tours including Palouse Falls, a Potholes Reservoir boat birding tour, biking for cranes and various walking tours.

Info: othellosandhillcranefestival.org.