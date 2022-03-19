The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 47° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Search is on for downtown Spokane homicide suspect who allegedly threatened police

UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a homicide suspect, Charles E. Jackson Jr., 49. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a homicide suspect, Charles E. Jackson Jr., 49. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a homicide suspect, Charles E. Jackson Jr., 49. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a homicide suspect, Charles E. Jackson Jr., 49. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the 49-year-old suspect in a downtown Spokane homicide who allegedly warned people to stay out of his way on social media and said that he would ambush officers and not go back to prison.

Charles E. Jackson Jr. allegedly shot and killed a man the night of March 7 just south of the Maple Street Bridge, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers were called to the shooting just before 10 p.m. at a pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound exit from the Maple Street Bridge to downtown near Spokane Fire Station 4, Cpl. Nick Briggs said that week. He said police found one man dead.

Preliminary information indicated an argument preceded the shooting, Briggs said.

Members of SPD’s SWAT and Special Investigations Unit, U.S. Marshals Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force are looking for Jackson, who is considered armed and dangerous, police said in a news release.

The release said Jackson has threatened law enforcement before, including pointing a gun at a Spokane police officer.

Jackson is black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Jackson is known to frequent the downtown Spokane area and police ask people not to approach Jackson if they come in contact with him. Instead, they say to immediately call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour line at (313) 202-6458, 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety