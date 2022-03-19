Search is on for downtown Spokane homicide suspect who allegedly threatened police

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the 49-year-old suspect in a downtown Spokane homicide who allegedly warned people to stay out of his way on social media and said that he would ambush officers and not go back to prison.

Charles E. Jackson Jr. allegedly shot and killed a man the night of March 7 just south of the Maple Street Bridge, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers were called to the shooting just before 10 p.m. at a pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound exit from the Maple Street Bridge to downtown near Spokane Fire Station 4, Cpl. Nick Briggs said that week. He said police found one man dead.

Preliminary information indicated an argument preceded the shooting, Briggs said.

Members of SPD’s SWAT and Special Investigations Unit, U.S. Marshals Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force are looking for Jackson, who is considered armed and dangerous, police said in a news release.

The release said Jackson has threatened law enforcement before, including pointing a gun at a Spokane police officer.

Jackson is black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Jackson is known to frequent the downtown Spokane area and police ask people not to approach Jackson if they come in contact with him. Instead, they say to immediately call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour line at (313) 202-6458, 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.