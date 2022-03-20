Diego Fagundez scores in 70th minutes as Austin ties Sounders 1-1

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas – Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Fagundez’s game-tying goal came in the 70th minute for Austin (2-1-1).Will Bruin was the only member of the Sounders (1-2-1) to score.

Austin outshot the Sounders 19-11, with eight shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

“Our actual play out of the back in the first half was some of the best it’s been all year,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “The way you fight off fatigue is if you keep the ball from your opponent, you rest with the ball. So, after that first 10, 12 minutes, our team possessed the ball in moments very well. The forwards that were trying to chase and press us higher, got tired. They started to get fatigued and that was one of the reasons why we scored that goal in the first half.”

Brad Stuver saved three of the four shots he faced for Austin. Stefan Cleveland made seven saves for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Austin visiting the San Jose Earthquakes while the Sounders visit Minnesota United.