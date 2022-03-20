Getting to know No. 1 Gonzaga’s pod at the NCAA West Regional in San Francisco
UPDATED: Sun., March 20, 2022
(4) Arkansas
From: Fayetteville, Arkansas Coach: Eric Musselman
Conference: SEC Bid: At-large (27-8)
NCAA Tournament record: 46-33, 32 years
Last in: 2021 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 76.2 ppg, 68.0 ppg allowed; G JD Notae 18.4 ppg; G Stanley Umude 12.0 ppg; G Au’Diese Toney 10.7 ppg; F Jaylin Williams 10.5 ppg. Rebounds: Team 38.1; Williams 9.8, Toney 5.2, Umude 4.8.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.9/12.4; Notae 3.6/2.8.
3-pointers: Team .305; Notae 70, Umude 51, G Chris Lykes 25, G Davonte Davis 19.
(2) Duke
From: Durham, North Carolina Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Conference: ACC Bid: At-large (30-6)
NCAA Tournament record: 114-38, 44 years
Last in: 2019 Last 10: 8-2
Scoring: Team 80.2 ppg, 67.2 ppg allowed; F Paolo Banchero 17.0, F Wendell Moore Jr. 13.5, G Trevor Keels 11.7, C Mark Williams 11.2. Rebounds: Team 38.2; Banchero 7.9, Williams 7.4, Moore 5.4.
Assists/turnovers: Team 16.9/10.3; Moore Jr. 4.5/2.0
3-pointers: Team .370; G AJ Griffin 66, Keels 51, Moore Jr. 50.
(3) Texas Tech
From: Lubbock, Texas Coach: Mark Adams
Conference: Big-12 Bid: At-large (27-9)
NCAA Tournament record: 18-19, 19 years
Last in: 2021 Last 10: 7-3
Scoring: Team 72.0 ppg, 60.1 ppg allowed; F Bryson Williams 13.9 ppg, G Terrence Shannon Jr. 10.5, F Kevin Obanor 10.0, G Kevin McCullar 9.9. Rebounds: Team 36.5; Obanor 5.4, McCullar 4.6, G Adonis Arms 4.3.
Assists/turnovers: Team 13.7/13.6; McCullar 3.1/1.9
3-pointers: Team .322; Obanor 46, Williams 38, Shannon Jr. 33.
