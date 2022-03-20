Spokane Valley electrical fire displaces family Sunday morning
UPDATED: Sun., March 20, 2022
Three residents and their dog safely escaped a burning electrical fire in Spokane Valley on Sunday morning.
A resident called 911 reporting popping and snapping sounds in the wall of a single-wide trailer in the 6600 block of East Eighth Avenue, according to a news release. Firefighters found flames in the back of the home near the electrical panel, which was shut off. The fire was extinguished quickly, according to a news release.
The home has been deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting residents in finding shelter, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department. Crews closed Eighth Avenue for several hours Sunday morning.
