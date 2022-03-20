Wild time: The great outdoors is staging another sort of March madness

By Rich Landers FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

March Madness isn’t limited to basketball arenas. What’s going on in the great outdoors in the transition from winter to spring is even wilder.

The chaos in my gear room is a symptom.

Skis are getting waxed for the final runs of the season. Bicycle chain lube is on the bench. An assortment of fishing rods and tackle is ready for various species, lakes and rivers. In a waterproof bag are my new 2022 fishing licenses for Idaho, Montana and Washington.

Gobbler hunting loads are being sorted and the box call chalked. The net bag and knife I use for harvesting morel mushrooms are beside a wild turkey decoy, since the tasty fungi usually are emerging from the forest duff as the spring turkey seasons get underway.

Binoculars, cameras and a birding field guide are on the table beside my hiking daypack. A new coat of conditioner is applied to the neck gasket on my whitewater dry suit.

Nearly everyone has seen their first buttercups of the wildflower season so now we can turn our attention to the tick season. My insect repellent is ready to go in the pack and a dose of Bravecto is ready to go in my dog.

Spurred by warming temperatures and daily leaps in sunlight, people and critters are kicking into overdrive throughout the great outdoors.

Stream flows are gaining volume and speed, luring egg-laden bass into rivers such as the Walla Walla and walleyes into spawning areas of the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt. Steelhead are heading up the Grande Ronde River for the last leg of runs that started hundreds of miles down the Snake and Columbia rivers in the Pacific Ocean last summer.

Rushing water beckons humans, too. Kayakers have been riding frothing rapids in the Spokane River. The roar and spray of Spokane Falls along the Centennial Trail near Riverfront Park is cranking up, whetting and even wetting our appetites for a hike.

Liberty Creek Falls in Liberty Lake Regional Park is a rewarding destination for a 7-mile round-trip walk. U.S. Bureau of Land Management areas southwest of Spokane are ripe for waterfall treks in the scablands. Top destinations include Towell Falls along Rock Creek in the Escure Ranch Recreation Area south of Sprague, and Hog Canyon Falls in the Fishtrap Recreation Area just south of I-90.

Meanwhile, the bare, sandy shoreline already exposed by the annual drawdown at Lake Roosevelt indicates that much more snowmelt is destined for the Columbia River in the next three months.

By the way, while hikers are getting in gear to trek their favorite lowland trails, the Washington Trails Association is kicking its volunteer trail building and maintenance schedule into high gear. In the next week, Holly Weiler of Spokane will be leading trail work parties to the Slavin Conservation Area, Antoine Peak Conservation Area and Dishman Hills.

The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy is organizing helpers to improve trails at Waikiki Springs Nature Preserve starting April 3.

Trailside attractions such as marmots are poking their noses out of their burrows to sample the sprouting greenery while female wolves and coyotes will soon be retreating to dens to birth their pups. Male bears are beginning to rouse from hibernation. Females with cubs born in the darkness of winter stay in their dens longer.

The last holdouts among male deer, elk and moose are finally dropping their antlers to make room on their heads for this year’s racks. Shed hunters glean the wintering areas.

Nothing is crazier out there than the world of birds. The pygmy nuthatch pecking the wood siding on our house is a reminder that all nest boxes should be cleaned out and ready for cavity-nesting birds that are looking for a place to raise this year’s crops of chicks.

Great horned owls, who hooted up some steamy nights in January, are already hatching their downy chicks in Eastern Washington nests. Bald eagles, too. Those big birds were incubating eggs this month when temperatures were in the teens.

Canada geese will be tending eggs soon, trying to get their broods finished before the osprey return to reclaim the nests.

Migrations are in full swing with a cacophony of ducks, swans on lakes, ponds and flooded crop fields throughout the region. The Kalispel Tribe is organizing the annual Tundra Swan Festival near Cusick for Saturday, and the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is next weekend to celebrate the boom in activity around the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge.

“The best part of the season for me is the almost daily arrivals of breeding birds and how the arrival dates vary from year to year,” said Kim Thorburn, an ardent Audubon birder and Washington Fish and Wildlife commissioner.

“A Say’s phoebe landed on my barn roof in mid-February right before that last cold snap. I was coming out of the barn when I heard its haunting whistle, couldn’t believe my ears but there it was. Western bluebirds flew – and ‘phewed’ – in on March 1.

“The insectivores that I really keep my eyes out for are swallows,” she said, noting that all species seem to be declining in the various counts she does, particularly on her Breeding Bird Survey route. “They’re being watched pretty closely as markers of what’s going on in the insect world.”

Prairie sparrows should be showing up any day at the Swanson Lakes Wildlife Area south of Creston, she said, starting with Savannah sparrows, followed shortly by vesper sparrows, then Brewer’s sparrows, which arrive about the same time as the sage thrasher. The latest arrivals are the grasshopper and lark sparrows.

“Sparrows are among my favorite songsters, along with the sage thrasher that never seems to need a breath,” she said. “The chorus just makes it fun to be in the shrub-steppe.”

“The western meadowlarks and horned larks, and their skylarking displays, are good fillers until the sparrows arrive.”

Native sage and sharp-tailed grouse are grouping on leks in central Washington where males perform displays that inspired Native American dancers centuries ago on Western grasslands and sagebrush prairies. The dancing sharpies sound like little jackhammers as they stomp their feet and rattle their feathers.

Mountain grouse are less gregarious, but no less fascinating. Dusky grouse males are sporting bright yellow eye combs and puffing out dark-red air sacs to court females in the foothills. Ruffed grouse males like to hop onto a log and slowly “thump, thump, thump” into a whirring flurry of wing beats for a few seconds. The drumming catches the attention of any female up or down the creek.

“None of our other game birds brings so much to the table as the grouse during this season,” said Mike Schroeder, Washington Fish and Wildlife Department biologist.

In the mountains, spruce grouse have a display that Schroeder ranks among the most amazing.

“When we see them, it’s usually just a matter of a female with a male that’s strutting around, shaking its head and spreading its tail,” he said. “But when males are signifying their territory to other males, they have a wing-clap display.

“They find an opening in the forest and fly through and, going in toward the ground, they raise up at the last second, clap their wings behind their backs twice – two sharp claps – before landing on the ground in full display.”

The most obvious of the displaying birds – partly because there are so many of them in town – are the huge wild turkey toms that are establishing dominance and courting females by gobbling, fanning their tails and flooding their wattles bright red with blood.

Indeed, more spectacular love is being made in the wilds of Eastern Washington this time of year than along Florida’s beaches during spring break.

March is like a new beginning to the rest of the year outdoors.

New fishing licenses are required March 1 in Montana and April 1 in Washington.

If your bicycling legs feel unconditioned despite a winter of skiing, relax. It’s OK to go slower for a while until the winter sand and gravel is blown off the road shoulders and curves.

The Spokane Bird Dog Association held its first group training session of the year last weekend, with an emphasis on getting pups on the right track for hunting seasons that begin in fall.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” pro trainer Dan Hoke said.

The Spokane Mountaineers Mountain School students subscribe to the same philosophy. They’ve been training for weeks, with snow-camping sessions at Mount Spokane last weekend and they’re gearing up for next week’s crevasse rescue training in preparation for their Memorial Day graduation climb on Mount Athabasca.

If you’re getting started planning a trip to northern national parks, you’re looking at leftovers. Campsites, accommodations and special permits have been picked over into September at Recreation.gov.

But there’s always a present option.

Although its fishing season opened March 1, the last of the winter ice was coming off the boat launch end of Coffeepot Lake last week followed by a few fly fishers trying to tease rainbow trout into eating their feathered offerings.

“Not a bite,” one angler said as he came off the lake. “The water’s really cold and I know the bug activity will pick up soon, but for now it’s just really nice to get out of the house and on a lake surrounded by birds, deer and coyotes.”