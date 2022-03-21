Jazz vocalist James Tormé, son of the three-time Grammy Award-winner Mel Tormé, will take the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center stage with his interpretation of classic and new age jazz at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. This performance will close out the performing arts center’s “Season in the Spotlight” series.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Tormé continues to “revolutionize” jazz music with his own signature style. Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald and Anita O’Day, Tormé weaves modern influences throughout his jazz mashups, invoking an “old-school charm” with “new-school swagger.”

Raised in Hollywood, Tormé gained an early appreciation for jazz, learning first hand from his family and a star-studded list of colleagues including Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Duke Ellington, Sammy Davis Jr. and Buddy Rich.

Since launching his own career, Tormé has shared stages with Les Paul, Al Jarreau, Roy Hargrove, Dionne Warwick, Leona Lewis and Booker T., among others. His debut album, “Love for Sale” reached No. 2 on iTunes Jazz and No. 3 on Amazon Jazz.

Admission: $19.50-$46. For information, call (509) 313-2787 or visit gonzaga.edu, search Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, select the events tab and scroll to locate this weekend’s concert.

Julia Sweeney’s “Older & Wider”

After two years of pandemic-induced reschedules, “Spokane’s favorite daughter,” Julia Sweeney, will tape her standup comedy special, “Older & Wider” at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

Gadgets Galore!

The Museum of North Idaho’s latest exhibition celebrates the spirit of innovation by revealing the “hidden histories of everyday objects.” Featuring “gadgets galore,” the exhibit explores how inventions like possers, stereoscopes and phonographs have led to the creation of the gadgets most integral to our lives today. An opening reception for Museum of North Idaho members will be held a 5:30 p.m. on March 31. The exhibit will remain on display from April 1-May 22. For information, visit museumni.org/whats-on.

Masterworks: On-Demand Discontinuation

Due to reduced demand for digital performances, the Spokane Symphony will be discontinuing their “Masterworks: On-Demand” program.

In place of the on-demand program, the SSO will however be offering free access to the OVERTONES: Spokane Symphony @ Home On-Demand Concert Series to all subscribers until April 2.

The series is composed of five 90-minute episodes featuring music, discussions and musician profiles.

For information, visit spokanesymphony.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200.