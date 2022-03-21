Suspect arrested in South Hill drive-by shooting that left 28-year-old dead
UPDATED: Mon., March 21, 2022
The suspect in a drive-by shooting on the South Hill that left a 28-year-old man dead earlier this month was arrested in Idaho over the weekend.
Police announced last week they were trying to locate Steven Blain Bronowski Sr., 56, in connection to the killing of Ammar Johnson on March 2 at an apartment on the 1100 block of West Seventh Avenue between Jefferson and Monroe streets.
Bronowski was arrested in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Friday night , according to the Kootenai County Jail Roster.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.