100 years ago in Spokane: Streetcar companies hoping to merge propose 6½-cent fare

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s two private streetcar companies proposed an unusual compromise over whether fares should be 6 or 7 cents: They asked for a 61/2-cent fare.

Huh? How could that possibly work?

They proposed selling 10 streetcar tickets for 65 cents. A single ticket would still cost seven cents.

The Washington Water Power Co. (today’s Avista) and the Spokane Traction Co. proposed this as a condition for their merger. They also continued to demand that jitney competition be banned. Jitneys were for-hire vehicles.

This compromise plan still faced two hurdles. The city had not accepted this new compromise. And any plan would have to be approved by voters in a May 1922 special election.

Yet everyone, including the two streetcar companies, agreed that consolidating the streetcar lines under one entity was necessary if streetcars were to survive in Spokane. The Spokane systems were facing the same problems plaguing systems around the country: The rise of the automobile and competition from jitneys and buses.

From the college beat: Dr. E.O. Holland, the president of Washington State College in Pullman, made what the Spokane Daily Chronicle called “a proud statement.”

“The State College of Washington has been called ‘the poor boy’s college,’ ” Holland said. “This is a proper naming, because last year, of the 2,000 men and women enrolled, 83 percent had earned from a fourth to all of the money they spent during the college year on their education.”

In other words, most of them worked their way through college.

The Chronicle editorial page said this fine “boast” deserved to “be repeated in every corner of America.”