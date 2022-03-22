Coming Soon for March 25
UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022
On sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Tom Segura’s I’m Coming Everywhere world tour on July 20 at First Interstate Center for the Arts at ticketswest.com.
Tickets are on sale for Quinn XCII on April 22 at McCarthey Athletic Center at Gonzaga University; tickets are $15 for Gonzaga students and $30 for community members at gozags.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.