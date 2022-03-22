Coming Soon for March 25

On sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Tom Segura’s I’m Coming Everywhere world tour on July 20 at First Interstate Center for the Arts at ticketswest.com.

Tickets are on sale for Quinn XCII on April 22 at McCarthey Athletic Center at Gonzaga University; tickets are $15 for Gonzaga students and $30 for community members at gozags.com.