Culinary Calendar for March 23-30 – Sweet and Savory Short Crust, Cuisine of Southern Spain and Zanzibar

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by Spokane chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to showcase new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

A Night in Zanzibar – Chef Lesa will teach a class to make Swahili Zanzibar-style coconut curry with courgette, carrots and spiced chicken over basmati rice; vegetable pakoras filled with broccoli and cauliflower; and Zanzibar pizza made with paprika and spiced tomato sauce, ground beef, veggies and served with piri-piri sauce. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call and visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Sweet & Savory Short Crust Cooking Class – Chef Renee will lead a class in making three pastry doughs and fillings; pate sucree, brisee and sable. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Cuisine of Southern Spain – Chef Allison leads a class in making gazpacho sevillano, a cold soup; pork in whiskey sauce; and spinach with garbanzo beans and spicy potatoes. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.