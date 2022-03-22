Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, March 22

The COVID case rate in Spokane County continues to decrease, while hospitalizations appear to have plateaued.

The most recent COVID case rate in the county is 117 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, compared to 164 cases per 100,000 residents the last time the rate was calculated.

Hospitalizations have dropped substantially, but last week there was a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations. There were 2.1 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents last week, compared with 1.4 per 100,000 the week before.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 1,325 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

Hospitalization data was unavailable on Tuesday in Spokane County, but as of Monday, there were 49 patients in local hospitals with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported 143 new COVID-19 cases but the vast majority of these cases are backlogged from the omicron wave. The district has about 180 backlogged cases left to process.

There are 35 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

To date, 933 Panhandle residents have died from COVID-19.