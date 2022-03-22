New-look Washington State football team launches into first spring camp of the Jake Dickert era

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Throughout his thorough chat with local media members, Jake Dickert repeated three words that seem to encapsulate the theme of his Washington State football team’s upcoming spring camp: process, evolve, develop.

The program is early in the process of instituting a new culture under its first-year coach and revamped staff.

WSU’s schematics and identity are evolving.

The Cougars are developing a relatively new-look roster – a couple of position groups need much more work than others.

“That’s what spring is great for: to take another step,” Dickert said Tuesday. “I thought we did a great job over the last eight weeks of building a culture. I think we’ve got a tight team and a team that understands who we need and want to be, and we’re heading in that direction every day.”

WSU opens spring ball at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Rogers Field. The Cougars will conduct 14 practices over the next month and camp will conclude with the annual spring game on April 23. Pro day will be held Monday.

Following a 7-6 campaign, the Cougars made eight hires over the past three months as Dickert replaced the holdovers from former coach Nick Rolovich’s staff.

“It’s our first time to really get out there coaching and get the schemes implemented,” Dickert said.

Offensive coordinator Eric Morris is installing a modified version of the Air Raid, a “quarterback-driven offense” that will run through touted transfer QB Cameron Ward, who became familiar with the system over the past two years under Morris at FCS Incarnate Word.

WSU’s offense will experience the most significant changes. Dickert highlighted some storylines to keep an eye on.

“Our depth at wide receiver. Obviously, our consistency on the offensive line,” he said. “How our tight end position evolves, and Cam and that quarterback room’s leadership.

“The other one is running back.”

The Cougars graduated their top two receivers in slotbacks Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. Program veteran slot Renard Bell will return from an ACL injury that sidelined him all of last season and participate in camp in an “extremely limited” capacity, Dickert said. WSU is confident in its deep pool of returning pass-catchers and is looking for breakouts from youngsters like Orion Peters and Tsion Nunnally.

“You need some surprises,” Dickert said. “That’s what great teams do. I’ve talked to some of the guys on our roster, Orion and Tsion, a lot of young guys that have an opportunity to not only surprise us but to slide into major roles.”

Up front, the Cougars lost three accomplished starters, including anchors at tackle in Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan. Ma’ake Fifita and Jarrett Kingston are moving from guard to the tackle spots, and Konner Gomness is taking on enhanced leadership responsibilities at center. It appears the guard positions are up for grabs.

“It’s something we’re still developing, we’re still looking to add,” Dickert said of the O-line. “But for what we have right now and what we’re going to work with throughout the next five weeks, I’m excited about their growth.”

Morris’ Air Raid is reintroducing tight ends in Pullman. The position group hasn’t been used at WSU in over a decade. True freshman Andre Dollar apparently has a leg up in the competition.

Running backs Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh have completed their impactful Cougar careers, leaving Nakia Watson – the third-stringer last year – at the top of the depth chart. Dickert said he’s eager to see what true freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker, out of Bellingham, will bring to the table.

“How those positions (TE and RB) evolve on the offensive side of the ball is going to be important,” Dickert said.

Jayden de Laura, a two-year starter at QB, transferred to Arizona. Ward comes to the Palouse with lofty expectations. Many pundits are already tabbing him as a game-changer for the program, and Ward will have his first chance to exhibit his talents to a wider audience during spring ball. Asked what position group he’s most excited to watch, Dickert singled out the signal-callers and Ward in particular.

“I’ve seen his leadership blossom,” Dickert said. “I repeat, this is a quarterback-driven offense. There’s a lot of freedom in that position. He controls a lot of things we do and he’s a football-smart guy. … Cam’s really familiar with the basics (of the offense). Now, it’s just going through the operations of it and making sure guys are hearing his voice, understanding his cadence.”

New defensive coordinator Brian Ward is making tweaks to a proven defensive system installed by Dickert in 2020.

“If you’re not evolving in this game, you’re dying,” Dickert said. “I’m just excited about the new things we’ll work in on that side of the ball to take another step.”

The unit lost five starters from last season – longtime linebackers Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers, both safeties and pro-caliber cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Every major contributor from the Cougars’ disruptive defensive line returns. At linebacker, All-Mountain West Nevada transfer Daiyan Henley has standout potential in the Pac-12. Fourth-year Cougar Travion Brown will assume starting duties in the middle and Dickert is encouraged by the young talent behind them.

“We need to continue to make strides on our defensive front. That’s how you become a dominant defense,” Dickert said. “To have all those guys back, we’re challenging some of those veteran guys more than ever.

“I love our linebacking corps. I think we’re as deep as we’ve been.”

WSU added a plug-and-play safety out of Nevada in Jordan Lee. He’ll likely take up one of the spots left empty by the departures of Daniel Isom and George Hicks III.

Between mainstay Spokane native Armani Marsh and backup Armauni Archie – who’ll also be limited at camp after missing all but one game last year with an injury – the nickel position is settled, but the Cougars must tease out a few roles in the secondary.

“Every second of this 20 hours the NCAA gives us is going to be used, and from our standpoint, has to be really, really efficient,” Dickert said.