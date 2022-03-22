Oregon tallies 14 hits to beat Gonzaga 9-5
UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022
From staff reports
Enzo Apodaca and Cade McGee drove in two runs apiece, but Gonzaga fell to Oregon 9-5 in its home opener, a nonconference game at Patterson Baseball Complex.
After the first inning ended tied at 2, the Ducks (14-6) scored six unanswered runs through the top of the fourth.
The Bulldogs (14-5) scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and two runs in the seventh, drawing the score to 8-5 before the Ducks added an insurance run in the ninth.
McGee, getting the start at pitcher and batting as the designated hitter, took the loss. McGee worked 3⅓ innings, allowing five hits and three runs. He also hit a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the seventh.
Tanner Smith and Jacob Walsh homered for the visitors.
Gonzaga travels to Provo, Utah, for a three-game West Coast Conference series against BYU that starts Thursday.
