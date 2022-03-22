Police arrest woman allegedly involved in northwest Spokane drive-by shooting

A 36-year-old Spokane woman was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that damaged a home and a parked car Thursday in northwest Spokane.

Danielle M. Anderson was arrested Friday on suspicion of drive-by shooting and reckless endangerment, according to court documents.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 5300 block of North Stevens Street, documents said.

A woman who resides at the address told police she was awoken by about six “pop” sounds she thought were gunshots, according to court documents. She said in the documents she went into the living room of her house and saw through the window a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Stevens Street. Police believe the vehicle to be a maroon 2002 GMC Yukon, which has a similar appearance.

She said she saw a black male leaning out the rear passenger window of the car with his arms extended in front of him holding a firearm, documents said. She said she was pulled to the ground by her husband and heard four more gunshots before the SUV sped away.

She said she recognized the SUV as Anderson’s from an incident on March 13, documents said. On that day, she said she took her child, a runaway believed to be staying at Anderson’s home on the 2400 block of North Hogan Street, to Anderson’s home to collect belongings. But her child reportedly ran into the residence and refused to come out, according to documents.

She said in the documents Anderson and two teenagers confronted her and her husband, and a physical fight ensued. She said Anderson yelled something to the effect of “we’re going to shoot up your house.” She saw the burgundy vehicle parked at Anderson’s home that day, documents said.

Meanwhile, a neighbor told police she heard three gunshots Thursday night, then saw a maroon Suburban driving north on Stevens Street before the driver turned around and fired three more shots.

Police found three bullet holes in the front of the Stevens Street home and a shattered glass front door, according to documents. Windows of a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban parked in front of the shot-up home were shattered, and a bullet hole was also found on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Six .380-caliber shell casings were found lying on the asphalt near the parked black Suburban, documents said.

Some time after the shooting, officers conducted a stop of Anderson’s vehicle and removed seven people, all but one of them juveniles, according to a Spokane police news release said. Anderson is the mother of some of the juveniles, the release said. Police found a spent shell casing on the driver’s floor board of the vehicle, documents said.

Officers said in the release a handgun was removed from a backpack that belonged to a 15-year-old. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation revealed the group was associated with other criminal behavior earlier in the day, police said. Before the shooting investigation, officers responded to Anderson’s home and arrested a juvenile for a series of alleged assaults involving some of the same people in the drive-by shooting.

The same suspect vehicle from the shooting incident was traveling around with multiple juvenile occupants, the release said. The juveniles would reportedly get out of the car and assault victims.

Anderson remained in the Spokane County Jail with a $100,000 bond as of late Tuesday afternoon. She made her first court appearance Friday and is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday.