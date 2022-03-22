The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sam Martens tosses perfect game, Mt. Spokane baseball blanks Ferris

UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 17, Ferris 0: Sam Martens threw a perfect game and struck out five and the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jaxson Davis hit a home run with four RBIs and Cooper Davis scored three times and added three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 15, University 3: Xavier Hattenburg hit a home run, scored twice and drove in six and the visiting Panthers (2-1, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-2, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emerson Fleck scored four times for Mead. Ricco Longo doubled and scored with an RBI for U-Hi.

Lewis and Clark 9, Cheney 6: Logan Thome had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Tigers (2-1, 1-0) scored six runs in the sixth inning to come from behind to defeat the Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 1: Mike Cunneely struck out nine in a complete-game two-hitter and the Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-4, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Aaden Anderson struck out nine over five innings for CV.

Ridgeline 7, North Central 2: Craig Anglesey struck out five and had two hits and the Falcons (1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Shadle Park 8, Lake City 5: Sterling Lipscomb had four hits, including a two-run triple, and the Highlanders (4-1) beat the Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonleague game. Beckett Ensminger had two hits and two RBIs for Shadle.

Colville 11, Bonners Ferry 0: Fox Bateman pitched four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and the Crimson Hawks (3-2) shut out the visiting Badgers (1-5) in a nonleague game. Bateman also hit an RBI single while Cannon Thompson added two singles and two RBIs for Colville. Trey Bateman hit a triple for Bonners Ferry.

Deer Park 1, Timberlake 0: Tanner Watson struck out six over six innings of relief and the Stags (3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game. Cole Kretcik scored the lone run of the game in third inning for Deer Park as he stole home on a passed ball.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2, Davenport 1: Owen Telecky allowed three hits over 6/13 innings and the Broncos (3-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13, Davenport 3: Chase Galbreath earned the win and the Broncos (4-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-2) in six innings in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Northport 13, Wellpinit 1: Dawson Baribault struck out 13 over 4 2/3 no-hit innings and the Mustangs (1-0, 1-0) beat Wellpinit (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of their Northeast 1B doubleheader on Tuesday. Joel Neves completed the combined no-hitter with two innings of relief.

Northport 12, Wellpinit 11: Dawson Baribault hit a walk-off double and the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0) beat Wellpinit (0-2, 0-2) in the second game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Softball

Mead 7, University 4 (10): Carolyn Tyson and Bailey Wilkins doubled and scored two runs apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-2, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-2, 0-1) in 10 innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Abby Watkins scored twice for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 10, Ferris 0: Jessica Waters went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Wildcats (1-2) beat the Saxons (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gracie Boe struck out five in a two-hit complete game for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 19, Lewis and Clark 0: Maddie McDowell struck out 12 and went 3 for 4 from the plate with two doubles and scored two times and the visiting Blackhawks (1-2, 1-0) shut out the Tigers (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tavia Cailing had two hits and two runs for Cheney.

Asotin 8, Pullman 3: The Panthers (4-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-2) in a nonleague game. 

Freeman 2, Colfax 1: Abbie Amend struck out 18 in a complete game and the visiting Scotties (3-1) beat the Bulldogs (2-1) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 6, Newport 4: Kynlea Toner struck out nine in a complete game, homered and doubled and the Rams (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) in a NEA game. Emma Oergel added three hits for Riverside.

Reardan 21, Chewelah 20: AJ Sosky went 4 for 6 with a home run, three doubles and six RBIs and visiting Reardan (1-0) outlasted the Cougars (0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B league doubleheader. Becca Bennett had three hits with two doubles for Chewelah.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 26, Cusick 3: Callie Pinar had two doubles among three hits and drove in six, Mimi Isaak added four hits with three RBIs and the Warriors (1-0) took the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader from the Panthers (0-1). 

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 24, Cusick 0: Whitley Rushton homered and drove in seven, Ady Scheafer homered with five RBIs and the Warriors (2-0) completed a Northeast 1B doubleheader sweep of the Panthers (0-2) on Tuesday. Mimi Isaak tossed a no-hitter for ACH.

Lewiston 4, Coeur d’Alene 3: Loryn Barney and Sydney Arellano drove in runs and the Bengals (1-0) beat the visiting Vikings (0-1) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Sky Burke had three hits and scored for CdA. 

Coeur d’Alene 3, Lewiston 1: Kristine Schmidt struck out 12 in a complete-game one-hitter and the visiting Vikings (1-1) edged the Bengals (1-1) in the second game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader. 

St. Maries 14, Priest River 1: Taci Watkins struck out 15 in a five-inning ho-hitter and the Lumberjacks (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Danika Sloper knocked in two for St. Maries.

Boys soccer

Ferris 3, West Valley 0: Finn Kelly made five saves and the visiting Saxons (3-1-0) shut out the Eagles (3-2-0) in a nonleague match. Ryan Munter, Carter Merritt and Dylan Sides scored one goal each for Ferris.

Shadle Park 2, Medical Lake 0: Tyler Pearson had a goal and an assist and the Highlanders (2-3) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-4) in a nonleague match.

Boys tennis

Lakeside 2, West Valley 1: Nonleague at WV. No. 1 singles- Dellingham (Lak) def. Kunz (WV) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Howatt/Napier (WV) def. Shamion/Hanson (Lak) 6-4, 6-6 (7-5).

Cheney 7, East Valley 0: Nonleague at Cheney. No 1 singles- Brandon Blazekovic (Che) def. Ben Donohue (EV) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad (Che) def. Grayson VanCleef/Juan Morales (EV) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls tennis

East Valley 5, Cheney 2: Nonleague at EV. No. 1 Singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Adrianna Wood 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Colleen McKinnon/Jenae Potter (Che) def. Athena Lyons/Grace Stoner 6-1, 6-2.

