Prep roundup: Sam Martens tosses perfect game, Mt. Spokane baseball blanks Ferris

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 17, Ferris 0: Sam Martens threw a perfect game and struck out five and the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jaxson Davis hit a home run with four RBIs and Cooper Davis scored three times and added three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 15, University 3: Xavier Hattenburg hit a home run, scored twice and drove in six and the visiting Panthers (2-1, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-2, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emerson Fleck scored four times for Mead. Ricco Longo doubled and scored with an RBI for U-Hi.

Lewis and Clark 9, Cheney 6: Logan Thome had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Tigers (2-1, 1-0) scored six runs in the sixth inning to come from behind to defeat the Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 1: Mike Cunneely struck out nine in a complete-game two-hitter and the Bullpups (3-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-4, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Aaden Anderson struck out nine over five innings for CV.

Ridgeline 7, North Central 2: Craig Anglesey struck out five and had two hits and the Falcons (1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Shadle Park 8, Lake City 5: Sterling Lipscomb had four hits, including a two-run triple, and the Highlanders (4-1) beat the Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonleague game. Beckett Ensminger had two hits and two RBIs for Shadle.

Colville 11, Bonners Ferry 0: Fox Bateman pitched four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and the Crimson Hawks (3-2) shut out the visiting Badgers (1-5) in a nonleague game. Bateman also hit an RBI single while Cannon Thompson added two singles and two RBIs for Colville. Trey Bateman hit a triple for Bonners Ferry.

Deer Park 1, Timberlake 0: Tanner Watson struck out six over six innings of relief and the Stags (3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game. Cole Kretcik scored the lone run of the game in third inning for Deer Park as he stole home on a passed ball.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2, Davenport 1: Owen Telecky allowed three hits over 6/13 innings and the Broncos (3-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13, Davenport 3: Chase Galbreath earned the win and the Broncos (4-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (0-2) in six innings in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.

Northport 13, Wellpinit 1: Dawson Baribault struck out 13 over 4 2/3 no-hit innings and the Mustangs (1-0, 1-0) beat Wellpinit (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of their Northeast 1B doubleheader on Tuesday. Joel Neves completed the combined no-hitter with two innings of relief.

Northport 12, Wellpinit 11: Dawson Baribault hit a walk-off double and the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0) beat Wellpinit (0-2, 0-2) in the second game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Softball

Mead 7, University 4 (10): Carolyn Tyson and Bailey Wilkins doubled and scored two runs apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-2, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-2, 0-1) in 10 innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Abby Watkins scored twice for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 10, Ferris 0: Jessica Waters went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Wildcats (1-2) beat the Saxons (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gracie Boe struck out five in a two-hit complete game for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 19, Lewis and Clark 0: Maddie McDowell struck out 12 and went 3 for 4 from the plate with two doubles and scored two times and the visiting Blackhawks (1-2, 1-0) shut out the Tigers (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tavia Cailing had two hits and two runs for Cheney.

Asotin 8, Pullman 3: The Panthers (4-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 2, Colfax 1: Abbie Amend struck out 18 in a complete game and the visiting Scotties (3-1) beat the Bulldogs (2-1) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 6, Newport 4: Kynlea Toner struck out nine in a complete game, homered and doubled and the Rams (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) in a NEA game. Emma Oergel added three hits for Riverside.

Reardan 21, Chewelah 20: AJ Sosky went 4 for 6 with a home run, three doubles and six RBIs and visiting Reardan (1-0) outlasted the Cougars (0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B league doubleheader. Becca Bennett had three hits with two doubles for Chewelah.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 26, Cusick 3: Callie Pinar had two doubles among three hits and drove in six, Mimi Isaak added four hits with three RBIs and the Warriors (1-0) took the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader from the Panthers (0-1).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 24, Cusick 0: Whitley Rushton homered and drove in seven, Ady Scheafer homered with five RBIs and the Warriors (2-0) completed a Northeast 1B doubleheader sweep of the Panthers (0-2) on Tuesday. Mimi Isaak tossed a no-hitter for ACH.

Lewiston 4, Coeur d’Alene 3: Loryn Barney and Sydney Arellano drove in runs and the Bengals (1-0) beat the visiting Vikings (0-1) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Sky Burke had three hits and scored for CdA.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Lewiston 1: Kristine Schmidt struck out 12 in a complete-game one-hitter and the visiting Vikings (1-1) edged the Bengals (1-1) in the second game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader.

St. Maries 14, Priest River 1: Taci Watkins struck out 15 in a five-inning ho-hitter and the Lumberjacks (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Danika Sloper knocked in two for St. Maries.

Boys soccer

Ferris 3, West Valley 0: Finn Kelly made five saves and the visiting Saxons (3-1-0) shut out the Eagles (3-2-0) in a nonleague match. Ryan Munter, Carter Merritt and Dylan Sides scored one goal each for Ferris.

Shadle Park 2, Medical Lake 0: Tyler Pearson had a goal and an assist and the Highlanders (2-3) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-4) in a nonleague match.

Boys tennis

Lakeside 2, West Valley 1: Nonleague at WV. No. 1 singles- Dellingham (Lak) def. Kunz (WV) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Howatt/Napier (WV) def. Shamion/Hanson (Lak) 6-4, 6-6 (7-5).

Cheney 7, East Valley 0: Nonleague at Cheney. No 1 singles- Brandon Blazekovic (Che) def. Ben Donohue (EV) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad (Che) def. Grayson VanCleef/Juan Morales (EV) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls tennis

East Valley 5, Cheney 2: Nonleague at EV. No. 1 Singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Adrianna Wood 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Colleen McKinnon/Jenae Potter (Che) def. Athena Lyons/Grace Stoner 6-1, 6-2.