Cindy Bergdahl teaches her fourth-graders about service

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

At age 16, Cindy Bergdahl was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, an inherited form of age-related macular degeneration that results in a gradual loss of vision.

But having 20/400 vision didn’t deter her from competing in Bloomsday and a couple of triathlons – it also didn’t stop her from pursuing her passion to become a teacher.

She’s a fourth-grade teacher at McDonald Elementary in Spokane Valley. She’s spent most of her of her 32-year career at the school.

Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars selects elementary, middle and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher program. In January, Bergdahl was named VFW Washington State Teacher of the Year.

“I’ve always had so much respect for our veterans and those currently serving,” she said. “In my classroom, we talk about citizenship and character building – who better to integrate as role models.”

For Bergdahl, that doesn’t mean inviting a military member to the classroom once a year on Veteran’s Day.

“We sponsor a young airman serving in Turkey,” she said. “We send him cards and letters throughout the year. I video the kids telling him jokes.”

In December, Airman Putnam visited the classroom when he was home on leave.

“The kids were so excited!” she said. “It’s fun for them to reach out to him. They feel good and they see how good they’re making him feel. I love the fact that at 9 and 10, they’re making a difference.”

Bergdahl is also passionate about community service and leads an after-school service club, the Community SPIRIT Club.

Recently, that group, along with her fourth-graders, put together 250 “blizzard boxes” for Meals on Wheels.

“We decorated the boxes and tucked cards inside along with nonperishable food items,” she said. “We also visit Holman Gardens right next door. We do art projects and crafts with the seniors and do yard work or wash their bus.”

She said she had no idea what was happening when earlier this year Maj. Scott Mesmer from VFW Post 1435 in Spokane Valley called and asked about what she did in her classroom.

She was stunned when two members of Post 1435 came to the school and presented her with the Post Teacher of the Year award.

Her students were thrilled, and they got even more excited when she was named the VFW Eastern Washington Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“My class feels very much a part of this,” Bergdahl said. “I want to show them you can make a positive difference in the world.”

In January, she traveled to Yakima where the elementary, middle and high school teachers of the year were honored. That’s when she was selected as the VFW Washington State Teacher of the Year and will represent our state at the national convention.

“Mrs. Bergdahl is amazing and deserves the veteran’s teacher of the year award because she teaches us about how the military and veterans keep us safe and protect our freedom,” said Colin Gilbert, 10.

She’s unsure if she’ll attend the VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, but she’s thankful for the honor.

“I’m very appreciative to be part of the Central Valley School District. We have an amazing staff and principal at McDonald,” Bergdahl said. “I do this job because I love it, not because I win an award or recognition, but this coming from veterans means so much.”