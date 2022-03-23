Courtesy of TikTok: ‘The Angry Baroness,’ aka spicy vodka pasta

If you’re not already knee deep in the wilds of TikTok, congratulations. You’re a member of a superior class. But if you’ll just follow me into the void for a moment, I doubt that you’ll be disappointed.

Perhaps one of the app’s better-known corners, viral recipe TikTok is home to a veritable smorgasbord of culinary content creators. And after a year or so of distracted window shopping, several quickly forgotten lists of recipes and a few weeks of increasingly gray weather, I’ve finally cracked.

TikTok creator @the_pastaqueen’s special blend of simple instructions and dramatic delivery always have me headed directly for the kitchen.

“Something amazing happens when you combine garlic, onions and a little tomato paste with vodka,” she says. “It’s a chemical reaction of love … just like you are.”

@the_pastaqueen calls this dish “The Angry Baroness,” but you may already know it as spicy vodka pasta. Another interpretation of this pasta went viral when model Gigi Hadid started sharing recipes on Instagram during the early months of the pandemic.

@the_pastaqueen’s recipe serves either two hungry people or one very hungry person who can also handle eating pasta for lunch without going into a food coma at work.

Spicy Vodka Pasta

1 clove garlic

1 green onion (the whites)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon vodka

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Salt and pepper

8 ounces pasta (I recommend orecchiette or Gemelli)

¼ cup pasta water, to add later

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil, chopped, to serve

Note: @the_pastaqueen uses red onions in her recipe, but Hadid calls for green onions – and that’s what I had on hand.

Boil 8 cups (or whatever amount seems correct) of lightly salted water. Dice the garlic and onions. Once the water boils, add the pasta.

While the pasta cooks (11 minutes), add the olive oil, garlic and onions to a large saucepan over medium heat until softened. Add the tomato paste and stir to combine.

Once the mixture darkens, add the heavy cream and vodka. The sauce will bubble as the vodka starts to react. Once the bubbling has somewhat subsided, add the chili flakes, salt and pepper to taste, and stir to combine. (The recipe calls for 1 teaspoon chili flakes, but I never measure.) Reduce heat to low.

Once the pasta is finished (al dente), set aside ¼ cup pasta water, then drain the rest.

Add the pasta, pasta water and 1 tablespoon of butter to the sauce and mix until the pasta appears adequately coated. Add the Parmesan and stir to combine.

Divide between bowls and top with fresh chopped basil.