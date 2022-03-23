Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday
Wed., March 23, 2022
Starting Friday, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at booths in grocery stores and other community centers.
To find a booth, visit www.gsewni.org. There, you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Type in your ZIP code and it will provide booth locations near you. You can purchase cookies online for yourself, donate cookies to those serving in our military and health care providers, or both.
