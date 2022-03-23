HUD awards $4.3 million in grant funding to Spokane-area homelessness, domestic violence programs
UPDATED: Wed., March 23, 2022
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $4 million in grants to support homeless housing, domestic violence support and service programs in the Spokane area.
Here’s a breakdown of the $4,333,859 issued through Continuum of Care Competition awards, according to a release from the city:
- Volunteers of America, $1,539,214
- Catholic Charities, $1,447,301
- YWCA, $663,967
- City of Spokane, $418,456
- SNAP, $264,921
The grants will provide funding for individuals and families to move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, according to the city. The awards will also support projects focused on adding housing to communities, including permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing and transitional housing.
“These funds are deeply appreciated and go a long way toward assisting regional partners in the fight against homelessness,” Jenn Cerecedes, director of the city’s Community Housing and Human Services Department, said in a statement.
The city’s Community Housing and Human Services Department applied for the funding last fall on behalf of the regional Continuum of Care.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.