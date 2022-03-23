Prep roundup: Bailey Benson drives in three runs, Gonzaga Prep softball downs Mead; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mead 4: Bailey Benson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (1-3, 1-1) beat the Panthers (1-3, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kennedy Sather had two hits and an RBI for Mead.

University 9, Ferris 0: Natalie Singer had three triples with four RBIs and two runs and the visiting Titans (2-1, 1-1) shut out the Saxons (2-2, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kaidyn Howard struck out five and allowed four hits in a complete game for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 31, Ridgeline 1: Jessica Waters hit two home runs including a grand slam and finished with eight RBIs and the Wildcats (2-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-1, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Willow Almquist scored five times for Mt. Spokane. Samantha Mowery went 2 for 3 for Ridgeline.

Cheney 10, Central Valley 4: Maddie McDowell struck out 14 in a complete game, added two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (2-2, 2-0) beat the Bears (1-3, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mia Ashcroft doubled, scored twice and added two RBIs for Cheney. Emily Schulhauser hit a double with two RBIs for CV.

North Central 16, Lewis and Clark 3: Isabella Bay struck out 12 in a complete game, tripled and scored three times and the visiting Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1) beat the Tigers (0-4, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Ephrata 10, West Valley 0: Kaydence Hector and Peyton Trautman each doubled and the Tigers (4-1) beat the visiting Eagles (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

East Valley 14, Freeman 12: Ben Wallace struck out 11 and the visiting Knights (1-2) beat the Scotties (1-2) in a nonleague game. Zach Engh and Shane Hawes had three RBIs apiece for East Valley. Jack Florence doubled, scored twice and recorded three RBIs for Freeman.

Boys soccer

Ferris 1, Central Valley 0: Nate Hines scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute and the Saxons (4-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-3-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Liam Kelly made four saves in the shutout.

Mead 4, Cheney 0: The visiting Panthers (2-1-1, 1-0) shut out the Blackhawks (0-4, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 6, Gonzaga Prep 0: The visiting Tigers (6-0, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: The Wildcats (2-1) beat the visiting Titans (4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Wednesday.

Ridgeline 2, North Central 1 (SO): The Falcons (5-0, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Girls tennis

West Valley 4, North Central 3: Nonleague at WV. No. 1 singles-Janneke Jogems (WV) def. Grace Lindsey (NC) 6-4, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Amy Howlett/Star Sollis (NC) def. Kendall Nordhus/Sutton Nordhus (WV) 6-3. 0-6, 7-5.