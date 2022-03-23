Prestige Senior Living offers free webinar on reducing falls
UPDATED: Wed., March 23, 2022
Falling at any age can be dangerous, but falls are a leading cause of injury for older adults. Some 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community has scheduled a 1 p.m. Thursday webinar that is free to the community.
The Prestige Senior Living webinar will be hosted by athletic trainer and senior fitness expert Adrian Cagigas, who will share expertise on how to prevent and reduce falls.
Cagigas will outline common risk factors that can lead to falls, show exercises that can help build strength and offer fall-reduction tips for the home to mitigate falling risks.
Prestige offers many programs and resources to help older adults enjoy active, healthy lifestyles. To RSVP for the fall-reduction webinar, visit prestigecanhelp.com.
For questions, call Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community at (509) 922-1644.
