Reader photo: Red squirrel in North Idaho delights photographer
Wed., March 23, 2022
Photographer Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a red squirrel at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d’Alene last Thursday. Rolwes said he and his wife headed to the state park in hopes of seeing and photographing bluebirds.
“My wife and I left early with great hopes. We got there and hiked well over two miles but did not encounter any bluebirds yet,” he wrote. “We circled the park and on the way out we encountered this sprite little red squirrel atop a park information display enjoying an early morning snack.”
