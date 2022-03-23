The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 49° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Red squirrel in North Idaho delights photographer

Photographer Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a red squirrel at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d'Alene on March 17. Rolwes said he and his wife headed to the state park in hopes of seeing and photographing blue birds. (Courtesy of Jerry Rolwes)
Photographer Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a red squirrel at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d'Alene on March 17. Rolwes said he and his wife headed to the state park in hopes of seeing and photographing blue birds. (Courtesy of Jerry Rolwes)
Photographer Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a red squirrel at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d'Alene on March 17. Rolwes said he and his wife headed to the state park in hopes of seeing and photographing blue birds. (Courtesy of Jerry Rolwes)
Photographer Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a red squirrel at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d'Alene on March 17. Rolwes said he and his wife headed to the state park in hopes of seeing and photographing blue birds. (Courtesy of Jerry Rolwes)

Photographer Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a red squirrel at Farragut State Park north of Coeur d’Alene last Thursday. Rolwes said he and his wife headed to the state park in hopes of seeing and photographing bluebirds.

“My wife and I left early with great hopes. We got there and hiked well over two miles but did not encounter any bluebirds yet,” he wrote. “We circled the park and on the way out we encountered this sprite little red squirrel atop a park information display enjoying an early morning snack.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors